Bausch Health Companies Inc: Bausch Health, Canada Inc. Treatment for Acne Vulgaris, CABTREO, Now Available Through Public Drug Plans of Ontario, Nova Scotia and Two Federal Programs

LAVAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / Bausch Health, Canada Inc., part of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC), today announced that PrCABTREOTM (clindamycin phosphate, adapalene and benzoyl peroxide) gel 1.2% w/w, 0.15% w/w and 3.1% w/w, for the treatment of acne vulgaris,1 is now available to beneficiaries of the public drug plans of Ontario and Nova Scotia as well as through the federal government's Non-Insured Health Benefits (NIHB) drug plan for Indigenous populations and that of the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC).

CABTREO is a new triple-combination topical prescription treatment for acne vulgaris in patients 12 years of age and older. CABTREO is the first and only triple-combination topical treatment for acne approved by Health Canada with three mechanisms of action - an antibiotic, a retinoid and an antibacterial agent - to provide a safe and effective treatment.1

"It is very encouraging for people with acne vulgaris who use the Ontario, Nova Scotia and federal drug plans to now have access to CABTREO along with those on most private drug insurance plans," said Amy Cairns, General Manager, Bausch Health, Canada Inc. "We look forward to completing listing arrangements in the near future with other public drug plans across Canada."

"We are pleased that public drug plans are ensuring Canadians with acne have access to new treatments, recognizing the importance of making different options available," said Kathy Giangaspero, Executive Director of the Acne and Rosacea Society of Canada. "Acne can significantly impact a person's mental and physical health, so this is a big win for the patient community."

CABTREO, a prescription product, is a topical gel that is administered once daily to affected areas of the skin. Its active ingredients are the antibiotic clindamycin phosphate, the topical retinoid adapalene and the oxidizing agent benzoyl peroxide with a broad-spectrum bactericidal activity.1

About Acne Vulgaris

Acne vulgaris ("vulgaris" means "common") is the most common skin problem seen by doctors in Canada. It occurs when the pores of the skin become plugged with oil and skin cells, often causing whiteheads, blackheads, pimples or cysts to appear on the face, forehead, chest, upper back and shoulders. Acne affects about 5.6 million Canadians, or nearly 20 per cent of the population, including about 90 per cent of adolescents. About 25 per cent of teens will still have acne at age 25. Acne causes emotional distress and can cause permanent scarring.2 It can also cause skin pigmentation changes.3

CABTREO Clinical Data and Safety Information

CABTREO was studied in two phase 3 multicentre, randomized, placebo controlled clinical trials in 363 patients with facial acne vulgaris. Both studies met all co-primary efficacy endpoints, including absolute change from baseline in inflammatory lesion count, absolute change from baseline in non-inflammatory lesion count, and percentage of patients achieving pre-defined treatment success. Combined efficacy results for both trials for CABTREO achieved approximately 50% treatment success and a greater than 70% reduction in both inflammatory and noninflammatory lesions at Week 12.1

The most frequent adverse reactions that may occur with CABTREO are mild to moderate application site reactions, such as skin irritation characterized by scaling, dryness, erythema, and burning/stinging. CABTREO should not be used by those who are hypersensitive to any of the ingredients in it (clindamycin phosphate, adapalene, benzoyl peroxide or to any ingredient in the formulation), patients with a history of regional enteritis (Crohn's disease), ulcerative colitis or antibiotic-associated colitis or by pregnant women and women planning a pregnancy. CABTREO may bleach hair and coloured fabric so caution should be used when applying it near the hairline.1

Health Canada has not authorized CABTREO for pediatric use under the age of 12 years. CABTREO is for topical use only and is not for oral, ophthalmic or intravaginal use.1

About Dermatology at Bausch Health, Canada Inc.

Bausch Health, Canada Inc. has one of the largest prescription dermatology businesses in Canada dedicated to helping patients in the treatment of a range of therapeutic areas, including psoriasis, actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis and other dermatoses. The Bausch Health, Canada Inc. dermatology portfolio includes several leading acne, psoriasis, anti-fungal and corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses products.

CABTREO is the fourth new dermatology treatment from Bausch Health, Canada Inc. approved by Health Canada and made available to Canadians over the past four years, adding to the company's leading portfolio in this important treatment area. The other approvals were for ARAZLOTM (tazarotene lotion, 0.045% w/w), for the topical treatment of acne vulgaris in patients 10 years of age and older; BRYHALI (halobetasol propionate lotion 0.01% w/w), for corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses and the topical treatment of plaque psoriasis in adults; and DUOBRII (0.01% w/w halobetasol propionate and 0.045% w/w tazarotene) to treat adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.4

All four treatments - CABTREO, ARAZLO, BRYHALI and DUOBRII - are manufactured at Bausch Health's Laval, Quebec, facility for Canada and the United States.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC), is a global, diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health care outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, dentistry, aesthetics, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb Corporation. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. For more information about Bausch Health, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

The Bausch Health Canadian prescription treatment portfolio is focused on dermatology, gastrointestinal and cardio-metabolic conditions. Bausch Health also has two manufacturing facilities for prescription pharmaceuticals in Canada: in Laval, Quebec, and Steinbach, Manitoba. More information can be found at the Company's website at www.bauschhealth.ca.

