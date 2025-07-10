Convert Peak Launches Phonetix A.I. to Transform Roofing Sales with Voice-Driven Automation

New Voice AI Assistant Gives Roofing Contractors a Competitive Edge in Storm-Damage Sales

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / Roofing contractors in storm-affected regions are losing up to 30% of potential jobs due to missed calls and delayed follow-ups, according to industry data. To address this costly gap, Scottsdale-based Convert Peak has launched Phonetix A.I., an advanced voice-powered assistant designed to automate lead response, qualification, and scheduling for roofing businesses.

With homeowners demanding near-instantaneous responses, manual follow-ups, sticky notes, and unanswered voicemails can no longer keep up with homeowner expectations. Phonetix A.I. leverages conversational voice AI and SMS workflows to engage leads immediately, ensuring no opportunity is left on the table.

"Speed-to-lead isn't just a buzzword-it's the difference between winning and losing jobs in residential construction," said DeShawn Tavilla, founder of Convert Peak. "Phonetix A.I. empowers roofing contractors to respond faster than ever, reclaiming lost opportunities and streamlining operations without adding overhead."

Key Features of Phonetix A.I.:

Instant Voice Response: Answers inbound calls 24/7, even outside business hours. Smart Lead Qualification: Captures critical details like address, insurance status, and damage type. Automated Scheduling: Matches homeowner availability and books inspections seamlessly. CRM Integration: Updates records in real-time and notifies sales teams of booked jobs.

Proven Results:

Early adopters of Phonetix A.I. have reported significant improvements, including:

A 25% increase in appointment bookings without additional staff.

A reduction in unqualified leads and unnecessary callbacks.

Faster lead qualification, particularly for storm restoration and insurance-based jobs.

Why It Matters:

A recent B2B Marketing Trends report revealed that 40% of local trades businesses are losing revenue due to slow response systems. Phonetix A.I. addresses this challenge head-on, providing roofing contractors with the tools they need to stay competitive in a fast-paced market.

About Phonetix A.I.:

Phonetix A.I. joins Convert Peak's growing suite of sales automation tools, offering voice and SMS workflows, conversational AI, and CRM integration tailored to the unique needs of roofing, construction, and home service businesses.

About Convert Peak:

Convert Peak is a performance optimization agency dedicated to helping home service companies nationwide maximize their revenue potential. Specializing in high-converting ad funnels, AI-driven customer engagement, and lead recovery systems, Convert Peak transforms inquiries into booked revenue at scale. Learn more at https://convertpeak.com.

Media Contact:

DeShawn Tavilla, Founder

Email: deshawn@convertpeak.com | A.I. Voice Assistant: 623-294-4940

