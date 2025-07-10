Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 10.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Millionenschwerer Einstieg!: Ein europäischer Finanzriese setzt auf dieses Projekt - folgen Sie den Profis?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
10.07.2025 23:02 Uhr
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Convert Peak Launches Phonetix A.I. to Transform Roofing Sales with Voice-Driven Automation

New Voice AI Assistant Gives Roofing Contractors a Competitive Edge in Storm-Damage Sales

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / Roofing contractors in storm-affected regions are losing up to 30% of potential jobs due to missed calls and delayed follow-ups, according to industry data. To address this costly gap, Scottsdale-based Convert Peak has launched Phonetix A.I., an advanced voice-powered assistant designed to automate lead response, qualification, and scheduling for roofing businesses.

With homeowners demanding near-instantaneous responses, manual follow-ups, sticky notes, and unanswered voicemails can no longer keep up with homeowner expectations. Phonetix A.I. leverages conversational voice AI and SMS workflows to engage leads immediately, ensuring no opportunity is left on the table.

"Speed-to-lead isn't just a buzzword-it's the difference between winning and losing jobs in residential construction," said DeShawn Tavilla, founder of Convert Peak. "Phonetix A.I. empowers roofing contractors to respond faster than ever, reclaiming lost opportunities and streamlining operations without adding overhead."

Key Features of Phonetix A.I.:

  1. Instant Voice Response: Answers inbound calls 24/7, even outside business hours.

  2. Smart Lead Qualification: Captures critical details like address, insurance status, and damage type.

  3. Automated Scheduling: Matches homeowner availability and books inspections seamlessly.

  4. CRM Integration: Updates records in real-time and notifies sales teams of booked jobs.

Proven Results:
Early adopters of Phonetix A.I. have reported significant improvements, including:

  • A 25% increase in appointment bookings without additional staff.

  • A reduction in unqualified leads and unnecessary callbacks.

  • Faster lead qualification, particularly for storm restoration and insurance-based jobs.

Why It Matters:
A recent B2B Marketing Trends report revealed that 40% of local trades businesses are losing revenue due to slow response systems. Phonetix A.I. addresses this challenge head-on, providing roofing contractors with the tools they need to stay competitive in a fast-paced market.

About Phonetix A.I.:
Phonetix A.I. joins Convert Peak's growing suite of sales automation tools, offering voice and SMS workflows, conversational AI, and CRM integration tailored to the unique needs of roofing, construction, and home service businesses.

About Convert Peak:
Convert Peak is a performance optimization agency dedicated to helping home service companies nationwide maximize their revenue potential. Specializing in high-converting ad funnels, AI-driven customer engagement, and lead recovery systems, Convert Peak transforms inquiries into booked revenue at scale. Learn more at https://convertpeak.com.

Media Contact:
DeShawn Tavilla, Founder
Email: deshawn@convertpeak.com | A.I. Voice Assistant: 623-294-4940

SOURCE: Convert Peak



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/convert-peak-launches-phonetix-a.i.-to-transform-roofing-sales-with-voice-driv-1047712

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.