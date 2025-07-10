DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Comprehensive Lewy Body Dementia Market Analysis of Evolving Trends and Anticipated Growth Trajectory During the Forecast Period (2025-2034) | DelveInsight

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the Lewy body dementia market is anticipated to increase during the forecast period (2025-2034), owing to the launch of emerging therapies such as Neflamapimod (CervoMed), Zervimesine (Cognition Therapeutics), Nilotinib (KeifeRx), and others, and healthcare spending in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lewy body dementia (LBD) is a progressive neurological condition characterized by the accumulation of abnormal alpha-synuclein protein in the brain. This buildup leads to cognitive impairments, visual hallucinations, Parkinson-like motor symptoms, and fluctuating attention levels.

LBD encompasses two main subtypes: Dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), where cognitive issues arise before or at the same time as motor symptoms, and Parkinson's Disease Dementia (PDD), in which dementia appears more than a year after the onset of motor symptoms. While both share the same underlying pathology involving alpha-synuclein, they differ based on the sequence of symptom development.

Diagnosis is primarily clinical, supported by cognitive assessments, neuroimaging, and sleep evaluations, although definitive diagnosis is possible only post-mortem. Treatment is symptom-oriented and includes cholinesterase inhibitors, selective use of Parkinson's medications, and interventions for psychiatric and sleep disturbances, though care must be taken not to worsen cognitive issues.

According to DelveInsight, there were around 12 million diagnosed cases of dementia across the 7MM in 2024, with expectations of significant growth through 2034, driven by a rising CAGR. According to DelveInsight's 2024 analysis, approximately 330K diagnosed prevalent cases of DLB were reported in the US, emphasizing the significant disease burden in one of the world's key pharmaceutical markets. This substantial patient population underlines the urgent need for improved diagnostic tools and effective treatment options within the US healthcare landscape.

Currently, LBD has no approved disease-modifying therapies (DMTs), and existing treatments offer only partial symptomatic relief. These are often limited by side effects or may worsen certain symptoms. The complexity of managing overlapping cognitive, motor, and psychiatric issues underscores the urgent need for more effective, targeted, and better-tolerated therapies to improve quality of life for patients.

Lewy body dementia presents with a distinctive mix of cognitive, motor, and psychiatric symptoms. Existing treatments tend to address these symptoms individually and often fall short in effectiveness. There is a pressing need for therapies that target multiple symptoms simultaneously or are customized to LBD's underlying neurobiology, offering more comprehensive and lasting care.

Patients with LBD are particularly vulnerable to adverse drug reactions, especially from antipsychotics, which can cause severe, even life-threatening side effects. This drug sensitivity severely limits treatment options and adds complexity to clinical management. Safer, more tolerable therapies that alleviate neuropsychiatric symptoms without worsening cognition or motor function are critically needed.

Currently, there are no dependable, non-invasive biomarkers to confirm an LBD diagnosis during life. Diagnosis relies mainly on clinical presentation, which often results in misdiagnosis or delayed recognition. A validated biomarker would enhance early and accurate diagnosis, aid in identifying appropriate patient groups, and facilitate clinical trial participation, advancing the development of targeted treatments.

As the current Lewy body dementia market is marked by a notable lack of approved treatment options, it presents a significant opportunity for the introduction of new therapies. This shortfall highlights the urgent need for innovative drugs that can address the disease's intricate pathology. With limited competition and a strong unmet medical need, companies developing treatments in this area may find a favorable environment.

The LBD drug development pipeline remains relatively sparse, with only a handful of pharmaceutical companies actively working on targeted therapies. Although the demand for effective treatments is increasing, innovation is still in its early stages. Promising investigational candidates such as Neflamapimod, Zervimesine, and Nilotinib have shown potential in addressing the multifaceted symptoms of LBD, indicating early progress toward bridging the significant therapeutic gap.

Neflamapimod, an investigational central nervous system (CNS) therapy developed by CervoMed and originally licensed from Vertex Pharmaceuticals, has been granted Fast Track designation (FTD) by the FDA for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB). The drug has exhibited a strong safety profile in over 350 patients and promising efficacy in Phase II studies. CervoMed holds multiple patents for its use and formulation, protecting 2039. Initial proof-of-concept data was released in Q1 2025, with additional results expected in the second half of 2025. A Phase III trial is anticipated in mid-2026, contingent on regulatory feedback and funding.

In June 2025, CervoMed announced a strategic hire to bolster the development and commercialization of neflamapimod, along with efforts to reinforce Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) leadership in preparation for scaling up production.

Zervimesine (CT1812) is under investigation for mild-to-moderate DLB. The Phase IIa SHIMMER trial (COG1201) it demonstrated a favorable safety profile and consistent efficacy signals across behavioral, cognitive, functional, and motor areas, with benefits increasing over six months. These results support its continued development.

Nilotinib, originally approved by Novartis for a different indication, is being repurposed for Parkinson's disease dementia (PDD). Acting as a c-ABL and DDR-1 inhibitor, it is currently in Phase II trials aiming to enhance protein clearance and mitigate neurodegeneration. Preliminary findings suggest improvements in both cognition and motor skills. KeifeRx is collaborating on Nilotinib's clinical assessment and sees promise in its potential as a disease-modifying therapy for neurodegenerative diseases. KeifeRx is also advancing KFRX05, another candidate for PDD, currently in the IND-enabling stage.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies for Lewy body dementia are poised to transform the market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the Lewy body dementia market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

DelveInsight estimates that the market size for Lewy body dementia is expected to grow at a significant CAGR by 2034. This growth is mainly driven by increased awareness, improved diagnostic capabilities, and an aging global population. The lack of disease-modifying therapies has created a strong demand for novel treatment options. Ongoing clinical trials targeting alpha-synuclein pathology are attracting significant investment. Additionally, regulatory support is accelerating therapeutic development in this underserved neurodegenerative space.

DelveInsight's latest published market report, titled as Lewy Body Dementia Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034, will help you to discover which market leader is going to capture the largest market share. The report provides comprehensive insights into the Lewy body dementia country-specific treatment guidelines, patient pool analysis, and epidemiology forecast to help understand the key opportunities and assess the market's underlying potential. The Lewy body dementia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020-2034 in the 7MM, segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Dementia

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of LBD

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of LBD

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of LBD

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the 7MM Lewy body dementia market. Highlights include:

10-year Forecast

7MM Analysis

Epidemiology-based Market Forecasting

Historical and Forecasted Market Analysis upto 2034

Emerging Drug Market Uptake

Peak Sales Analysis

Key Cross Competition Analysis

Industry Expert's Opinion

Access and Reimbursement

Download this Lewy body dementia market report to assess the epidemiology forecasts, understand the patient journeys, know KOLs' opinions about the upcoming treatment paradigms, and determine the factors contributing to the shift in the Lewy body dementia market. Also, stay abreast of the mitigating factors to improve your market position in the Lewy body dementia therapeutic space.

