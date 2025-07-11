Berge Bulk Harvests One Metric Tonne of Fresh Produce at Sea

Serving 2 Million Fresher Meals: Hydroponic Harvests Improve Wellbeing and Reduce Waste

SINGAPORE, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Berge Bulk, one of the world's leading dry bulk ship owners, has harvested over 1.2 metric tonnes of fresh vegetables at sea in 2024 through its fleetwide hydroponics programme. Launched in 2019, the initiative is part of Berge Bulk's broader efforts to improve crew's wellbeing and reduce food and packaging waste. It supports Berge Bulk's YouMatter wellbeing programme and their Blue Matters environmental campaign.

In partnership with Aerospring Hydroponics, Berge Bulk installed 150 advanced hydroponic systems across 75 vessels. These systems enable crew members to grow vegetables and herbs such as lettuce, cherry tomatoes, capsicum, chili, basil, and rosemary in a soil-free, nutrient-rich water environment.

The programme also contributes to the company's environmental sustainability ambitions. Michael Blanding, Head of Sustainability & Communications, explains, "We serve nearly 2 million meals annually, so growing our own produce means that we are using less plastic food packaging and avoiding emissions from transportation of food. We are also seeing a significant decrease in food waste on board."

As of the end of 2024, Berge Bulk had achieved a 12% reduction in food waste per vessel (vs. 2021 baseline), ahead of the company's stated target to achieve a 10% reduction by the end of 2025.

Voices from the Sea

"Watching plants grow from seed to harvest on board is incredibly fulfilling. It's refreshing, therapeutic, and brings our team together," shares Captain Noli Paraunda.

Berge Bulk Messmen grow, harvest, and maintain the hydroponic crops while engaging fellow crew members in the process. Berge Bulk also manages an active online community where Chief Cooks and Messmen from across the fleet share photos, recipes, and best practice tips.

To encourage participation and creativity, Berge Bulk runs regular fleetwide hydroponics competitions. Vessels compete to grow the heaviest capsicum, harvest the largest volume of produce, or create the most innovative dish using hydroponic ingredients.

In 2024, top-performing vessels included Berge Phan Xi Pang (124 kg harvested) and Berge Olympus (88 kg harvested).

From sustainability to seafarer wellbeing, Berge Bulk continues to innovate at sea - proving that a greener, healthier future can start onboard.

Notes to Editor:

Berge Bulk serves nearly 2 million meals annually across its fleet of vessels.

As of 2024 year-end, Berge Bulk had installed 150 hydroponics systems onboard 75 vessels (2 systems per vessel).

At the start of 2024, Berge Bulk set a target to harvest 1 metric tonne of hydroponic produce by year-end. As of 2024 year-end, Berge Bulk had exceeded this target with a total harvest of 1,248 kg.

Top performing vessels: The top five vessels by harvest in 2024 were Berge Phan Xi Pang (124 kg), Berge Olympus (88 kg), Berge Mauna Kea (66 kg), Berge Grossglockner (58 kg), and Berge Snowdon (54 kg).

Hydroponics system details: Each hydroponic system is aeroponic, allowing for soil-free, vertical vegetable cultivation using nutrient-rich water, ensuring minimal resource consumption. The system can grow up to 27 plants at a time and occupies less than 1 m 2 of floor space.

of floor space. Reducing food waste: Berge Bulk has set a target to achieve a 10% reduction in food waste by the end of 2025 (vs. 2021 baseline). As of 2024 year-end, Berge Bulk had already exceeded this target and achieved a 12% reduction.

Most popular produce: The top five items most commonly grown using the hydroponics systems on Berge Bulk ships are lettuce, bok choy, parsley, basil, and chili.

Crew engagement: Berge Bulk runs quarterly competitions on Well@Sea (their online platform for crew wellbeing) in which vessels take part in hydroponics challenges.

