As the beauty industry continues to make meaningful strides toward greater inclusivity, including when it comes to textured hair, Vagaro the leading software for beauty businesses recently introduced their new "Textured Hair" business type badge, empowering salons and independent professionals to easily showcase their expertise in caring for coils, curls, and more.

The badge can be toggled on within a business profile, helping clients quickly identify stylists who are trained and confident in working with textured hair.

Vagaro's recent launch addresses a long-standing challenge for many clients: the time and uncertainty involved in finding someone who understands their hair.

It simultaneously helps to highlight the professionals who have expanded their education to better serve a broader range of clients.

"Hair is deeply personal, and textured hair requires specialized knowledge," said Charity Hudnall, CMO at Vagaro. "The ability to easily signal that expertise helps clients, especially those in the Black community, feel seen, while also helping to elevate industry standards."

Launched ahead of National Black Business Month in August, the badge gives Black-owned salons and textured hair specialists a powerful way to identify their services and be more easily discovered by the clients looking for them.

This effort builds on Vagaro's recent activation in the UK at HairCon, where a dedicated mainstage showcase with Project Afro and a braiding bar in partnership with Braids Gang highlighted the artistry and expertise of textured hair professionals, bringing visibility to both stylists and consumers.

This also comes as an increasing number of states are passing new legislation requiring cosmetology schools to teach textured hair education.

Several states including Washington, Vermont, Maine, California, Minnesota, Connecticut, Louisiana, and New York have now officially recognized required the need for stylists to be trained across all hair types.

As more recognize textured hair education as a professional necessity rather than an optional skill, tools like this badge reflect an important factor in what quality hair care truly means: inclusion, education, and accessibility.

To learn more or to activate your Textured Hair badge, visit Vagaro.

