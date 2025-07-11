Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 10 juillet/July 2025) - Hawthorn Resources Corp. (HWTN) has announced a name and symbol change to Prince Silver Corp. (PRNC) and a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of zero point seven five (0.75) post-consolidated common share for every one (1) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 16,054,125 common shares.

The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new name, symbol, and CUSIP number on July 11, 2025.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on July 10, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Hawthorn Resources Corp. (HWTN) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour devenir Prince Silver Corp. (PRNC) et une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base de zéro point sept cinq (0,75) actions ordinaires post-consolidation pour chaque une (1) action ordinaire pré-consolidation.

En conséquence, le nombre d'actions en circulation de la société sera réduit à environ 16 054 125 actions ordinaires.

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sur une base consolidée et avec un nouveau nom, symbole et numéro CUSIP le 11 juillet 2025.

Veuillez noter que toutes les ordres en cours seront annulés à la fermeture des bureaux le 10 juillet 2025. Les courtiers sont rappelés de ressaisir leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée: Le 11 juillet/July 2025 Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement: Le 11 juillet/July 2025 Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue: Le 11 juillet/July 2025 New Name/Nouveau Nom: Prince Silver Corp. New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole: PRNC NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 74174A 10 2 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 74174A 10 2 1 Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole: HWTN Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 42047G101/CA42047G1019

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)