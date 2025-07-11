Anzeige
Freitag, 11.07.2025
Millionenschwerer Einstieg!: Ein europäischer Finanzriese setzt auf dieses Projekt - folgen Sie den Profis?
WKN: 928335 | ISIN: KR7033780008
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
KT&G CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KT&G CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
11.07.2025 05:00 Uhr
KT&G Corporation: KT&G Launches its Global Brand ESSE in Germany, Making a Full-scale Entry into the European Market

- Globally-tested brand ESSE enters one of the largest European markets, Germany, to provide new choice for consumers

SEOUL, South Korea, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KT&G kicked off a full-scale European expansion with the launch of the global number 1 superslim brand, "ESSE".

On the 3rd of July, KT&G launched ESSE Blue and ESSE Red. Photo shows local ESSE brand presentation.

On 3rd of July, KT&G started the sale of ESSE in major cities including Berlin, Dortmund, and Munich through its local partner Hauser (https://www.hauser-augsburg.de), with plans to continuously expand distribution coverage. Two products well-characterized as "superslim" that are tailored to the stylish needs of local consumers-"ESSE Blue" and "ESSE Red"-are planned for launch.

The German market is one of the largest in Europe, and a major battleground of global brands. Recently, consumer lifestyles in the German tobacco market are quickly changing, and the demand for superslim brands is on the rise.

KT&G has already proven its global competitiveness by exporting over 800 brands including "ESSE" to approximately 140 countries. The company adopted the strategy of providing a new choice for German consumers based on the quality and brand power of the global number 1 superslim brand "ESSE". Starting with this launch, KT&G has plans to expand market share and brand recognition in Europe.

A KT&G spokesperson stated that "ESSE has already been recognized as a competitive, stylish product in many countries, and has grown to become the global number 1 superslim brand. We will continue to expand our influence in Germany based on the distinguished features of our product".

The "ESSE" brand, first born in Korea in 1996, started global expansion with Middle Eastern countries and Russia in 2001. Since then, the list of export destinations has continuously grown to around 90 global markets including Indonesian, Latin American, and African markets. As of 2024, the global gross sale volume has reached 430 billion sticks, while holding approximately one-third market share in the global superslim market.

KT&G, the manufacturer of the global brand ESSE, is a major Korean corporation with a firm number one position in the Korean NGP (Next Generation Products), health functional foods, and combustible cigarettes markets. It is also a global corporation that sells 870 brands across 148 nations as of 2024.

KT&G 'ESSE' Brand Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2729208/1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2729209/Photo2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ktg-launches-its-global-brand-esse-in-germany-making-a-full-scale-entry-into-the-european-market-302503053.html

