Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2025) - Imagen Network, the decentralized AI-powered social platform, has rolled out XRP-based liquidity modules to support rapid and secure transactions within its multichain ecosystem. This integration allows users, creators, and node operators to utilize XRP for payments, governance staking, and real-time interaction across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana.

Designed to meet the demands of decentralized identity, creator monetization, and AI-assisted community tools, XRP-based modules offer low-cost transfers and fast settlement, ensuring frictionless interaction in Imagen's expanding Web3 social architecture. The modules integrate directly into Imagen's tokenized services, including subscription models, smart moderation access, and adaptive content filters.

The rollout provides creators with new payment flexibility, allowing them to accept XRP for premium content, community rewards, or decentralized engagement models. For everyday users, the XRP option ensures consistent value and faster onboarding into the Imagen ecosystem, especially in regions with high crypto adoption but low stablecoin access.

By fusing fast liquidity with intelligent tooling, Imagen continues its mission to build stable, scalable, and user-owned social infrastructure for the next generation of AI-powered networks.

Imagen Network is a decentralized social platform that blends AI content generation with blockchain infrastructure to give users creative control and data ownership. Through tools like adaptive filters and tokenized engagement, Imagen fosters a new paradigm of secure, expressive, and community-driven networking.

