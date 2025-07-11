Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors currently deployed in over half a billion devices, today announced it has signed an agreement with a current laptop customer. Under the terms of the contract, Elliptic Labs is delivering its AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform to support the migration from a software integration app provided by a partner to the customer's internal multi-device connectivity solution.

The customer has previously used a third-party integration app to deploy Elliptic Lab's AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform across their device portfolio, and the transition represents a strategic shift toward enabling tighter integration of Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform directly into the customer's software stack. By embedding Elliptic Labs' AI Platform into their proprietary solution, the customer streamlines deployment across its device portfolio and signals a deeper commitment to Elliptic Labs' technology as a foundational component of its smart device roadmap.

"This agreement marks another strategic design win for Elliptic Labs in the growing AI PC market and confirms the company's position as a trusted, long-term platform partner. The connectivity solution will be deployed across our customer's device portfolio and will rely on Elliptic Labs' software to enable seamless interaction between devices," says Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs.

As part of the system integration the licensing structure is being updated to align with the new connectivity solution. The change in licensing structure may defer the timing of certain near-term revenues from existing agreements, but significantly strengthens the long-term outlook for software deployment with the customer.

AI Virtual Smart Sensor, AI Virtual Proximity Sensor, and AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform are trademarks of Elliptic Labs.

All other trademarks or service markets are the responsibility of their respective organizations.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform brings contextual intelligence to devices, enhancing user experiences. Our technology uses proprietary deep neural networks to create AI-powered Virtual Smart Sensors that improve personalization, privacy, and productivity.

Currently deployed in over 500 million devices, our platform works across all devices, operating systems, platforms, and applications. By utilizing system-level telemetry data to cloud-based Large Language Models (LLMs), the AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform delivers the unrivaled capability to utilize output data from every available data source. This approach allows devices to better understand and respond to their environment, making technology more intuitive and user-friendly. At Elliptic Labs, we're not just adapting to the future of technology we're actively shaping it. Our goal is to continue pushing the boundaries of contextual intelligence, creating more intuitive and powerful experiences for users worldwide.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South-Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

