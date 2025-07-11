Anzeige
Freitag, 11.07.2025
Millionenschwerer Einstieg!: Ein europäischer Finanzriese setzt auf dieses Projekt - folgen Sie den Profis?
PR Newswire
11.07.2025 08:06 Uhr
U-TREASURE Co., Ltd.: UFO Robot Grendizer: U-TREASURE Launches Gold Koban Ukiyo-e Set & Grendizer Figurines (Gold/Silver) on July 11, 2025

A Fusion of Traditional Japanese Craftsmanship and Official Licensing: Pure Gold Koban and Ukiyo-e Figurines with Serialized Editions in Gold and Silver

TOKYO, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U-TREASURE (Tokyo, Japan) will release officially licensed UFO Robot Grendizer 50th anniversary commemorative items: a "Pure Gold Koban & Ukiyo-e Set" and Grendizer figurines (available in both Gold and Silver editions).


Crafted with exceptional Japanese artistry, these premium collectibles will be available through the official website: https://u-treasure.jp/licensor/uforobo

U-TREASURE specializes in the design, production, and sale of jewelry in collaboration with iconic franchises such as Ultraman and Godzilla.

  • Product Name: Grendizer Figure
  • Description:
    Crafted to celebrate the 50th anniversary of UFO Robot Grendizer, this highly detailed figure is brought to life by master jewelry artisans using premium materials - Sterling Silver (SV925) and Pure Gold (K24).
    The dynamic pose and powerful form of Grendizer are meticulously reproduced, delivering a lifelike finish as if leaping straight out of the anime.
    Each piece includes a certificate bearing a unique serial number.
    Made to order only.
  • Order Start Date:July 11, 2025 (JST)
  • Price & Materials (tax included):
    ? ¥275,000 - Matte Finish, Rhodium-coated Silver (SV925)
    ? ¥2,200,000 - Matte Finish, Pure Gold (K24)

  • Product Name: Pure Gold Koban & Ukiyo-e Set
  • Description:
    To commemorate the 50th anniversary of UFO Robot Grendizer, this pure gold koban features a bold side profile of Grendizer on the front. The reverse is engraved with the combined "Spazer" disk form, the anniversary logo, official mint mark, and serial number.
    This exclusive piece includes a specially illustrated ukiyo-e print created solely for this project - perfect for display as a premium collector's set.
    Please note: Orders may close early if production capacity is reached.
    Re-release may be considered at a later date.
  • Reservation Period:July 11 - August 20, 2025 (JST)
  • Price & Material (tax included): ¥440,000 - Pure Gold (K24)

U-TREASURE Co., Ltd. https://u-treasure.jp/

As of May 2025, U-TREASURE has collaborated with 59 titles across manga, anime, and games, offering jewelry and collectible items inspired by these beloved works.
Each piece is meticulously crafted by Japanese artisans with a focus on comfort, presence, durability, and strength - allowing fans to enjoy designs that showcase exceptional detail and quality.

https://x.com/u_treasure_pr
https://www.instagram.com/utreasure_official
https://www.facebook.com/utreasure.official

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2711350/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ufo-robot-grendizer-u-treasure-launches-gold-koban-ukiyo-e-set--grendizer-figurines-goldsilver-on-july-11-2025-302502109.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
