Chinese companies made up nine of the 10 largest global inverter suppliers in 2024, with total inverter shipments reaching 589 GW (AC), according to Wood Mackenzie. Chinese conglomerate Huawei was the world's largest inverter supplier in 2024, followed by Sungrow, Ginlong Solis, Growatt, and Sineng. New figures from Wood Mackenzie shows that nine of the 10 largest global inverter suppliers last year were based in China. "The Asia Pacific region (APAC), which includes China, India and Southeast Asia, accounted for 69% of all shipped capacity. China was responsible for more than half of all global ...

