Sagemcom Group is proud to announce that it has been awarded, for the third time, the Platinum Medal by EcoVadis, the highest distinction granted by the leading global platform for assessing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) performance.

This medal places Sagemcom in the top 1% of companies evaluated worldwide, across all industries. With a score of 84 out of 100, Sagemcom reaffirms its position as a committed leader in ecological transition, business ethics, sustainable supply chain management, and social responsibility.

"The EcoVadis Platinum Medal is more than just an award it is the recognition of our collective efforts to embed sustainable development principles at the heart of our corporate strategy and culture," says Sylvaine Couleur, Executive Vice President, CSR Communication. "Achieving this level demonstrates that our commitments are tangible, impactful, and internationally recognized. This distinction strengthens our determination to further advance and expand our CSR commitments, in service of our customers, partners, and teams."

The EcoVadis assessment is based on 21 criteria grouped into four key themes: environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. Through its structured and measurable actions in these areas, Sagemcom has proven its ability to combine economic performance with positive impact.

About Sagemcom

All over the world, thanks to the innovative solutions designed and built by its teams, Sagemcom provides, to the greatest number of people, access to broadband Internet, entertainment, and managed energy supply. As a "mission-driven company" since January 2022, Sagemcom makes sure that the design, construction and use of these solutions are sustainable, and fulfil the environmental and societal commitments known and shared by all its teams, partners and stakeholders. A technology leader in its markets, Sagemcom is 30% owned by its employees, has achieved over €2.3 billion turnover in 2024, and is profitable since it was founded.

