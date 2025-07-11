Anzeige
11.07.2025 09:16 Uhr
SINEXCEL Achieves No. 1 in Global Megawatt-Level Charger Sales

SHENZHEN, China, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SINEXCEL (300693.SZ) has recently been recognized as the No.1 in global megawatt-level charger sales by the esteemed consultancy Zhongjinqixin. This recognition highlights SINEXCEL's market leadership and the growing global adoption of its advanced high-power charging technologies.

SINEXCEL Achieves No. 1 in Global Megawatt-Level Charger Sales

This ranking is based on extensive data analysis conducted between August 2024 and June 2025, focused on SINEXCEL's Megawatt-Level Charging System-defined as EV charging solutions with a shared single-cabinet output exceeding 1000kW, spanning a power range of 1000kW to 1600kW, and designed for both electric passenger vehicles and heavy-duty trucks.

SINEXCEL has positioned itself at the forefront of the green e-mobility transition, introducing innovative megawatt-level charging solutions including the Tianji 1.6MW EV charger and 1.28MW EV charger. These solutions seamlessly blend four key attributes-speed, efficiency, convenience, and cost-effectiveness, catering to diverse charging scenarios-from logistics hubs and highways to urban transit networks, fulfilling the demands of all vehicle segments.

Since introducing its megawatt-level charging solutions, SINEXCEL has deployed over 1,500 megawatt charging stations across more than 120 cities worldwide, serving over 120,000 vehicles daily, fundamentally transforming the global transportation and energy landscape.

This achievement not only demonstrates SINEXCEL's strong global performance, but also underscores the accelerating demand for high-power charging infrastructure. Looking forward, SINEXCEL is committed to further advancing technological innovation and delivering reliable charging solutions for a sustainable transportation and energy future.

About SINEXCEL

Founded in 2007, SINEXCEL is a pioneer in energy storage, EV charging and power quality solutions. With 12 GW of installed storage, 140,000 EV chargers and nearly 20 million amperes of AHF deployed, SINEXCEL partners with industry leaders like EVE Energy and Schneider Electric to empower energy freedom.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2729329/SINEXCEL_Achieves_No_1_Global_Megawatt_Level_Charger_Sales.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sinexcel-achieves-no-1-in-global-megawatt-level-charger-sales-302503151.html

