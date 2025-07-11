DJ Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF Dist (WATU LN) Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Jul-2025 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 10-Jul-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 68.7273 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23245319 CODE: WATU LN ISIN: FR0010527275 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010527275 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATU LN LEI Code: 9695004Y3YNBCRB45L58 Sequence No.: 395584 EQS News ID: 2168422 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 11, 2025 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)