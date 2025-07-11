With a round led by Vertis, the next-generation CMS platform accelerates its focus on AI, performance, and European expansion. Target: surpass €10M in recurring revenue by 2027.

Live Story, the tech company founded by Stefano Mocellini, has closed a €2.7 million seed round led by Vertis, one of Italy's leading early-growth venture capital firms. The funding will support the company's international expansion and technological development, with a clear goal: to exceed €10 million in annual recurring revenue by 2027

"We invested in Live Story because it addresses one of the major inefficiencies in digital commerce: the slow and rigid management of visual and narrative content," says Alessandro Pontari, Partner at Vertis SGR. "The platform helps brands drastically reduce their time-to-market through a visual CMS that integrates seamlessly with any tech stack. In a world where content and UX are key to conversion, Live Story represents the future of digital experience".

Founded in the United States with the original vision of turning social media content into instantly purchasable assets, Live Story has evolved into a visual CMS platform designed to simplify and empower omnichannel digital experience management. The platform enables Marketing, Design, and Digital teams to create and manage content without relying on technical resources, reducing development times by up to 80%, boosting operational efficiency, and ensuring consistent brand identity across all digital touchpoints.

Live Story integrates easily with any technology stack and is already trusted by over 100 brands in Italy, including Valentino, Dolce Gabbana, Max Mara Fashion Group, Bottega Veneta, Gruppo OVS, and Illy. The company is also expanding into new verticals such as insurance, finance, and pharma, in addition to its stronghold in fashion, luxury, lifestyle, and food

At the core of Live Story's roadmap is the integration of generative and predictive AI technologies, aimed at delivering dynamic, personalized, and conversion-optimized user experiences with a strong focus on CRO (Conversion Rate Optimization)

"We're thrilled to welcome Vertis and a group of highly experienced business angels as new partners," says Stefano Mocellini, Founder CEO of Live Story.

"This investment will allow us to further strengthen our presence in Europe and continue innovating at the intersection of creativity, UX, and AI. Our goal is clear: to become the go-to platform for creating bold, high-impact digital experiences".

Advisors

Vertis was assisted by TARGET Law Firm for legal matters (led by partner Roberto Nigro, with Sara Aratari and Giordana Rossi), and by Pirola Pennuto Zei Associati for financial, tax, and labor due diligence (partners Christian Giuliano and Carlo Dori, with Antonello Scrimieri and Stefano Sestili).

Live Story Inc. was advised by SLCD Legal Corporate Advisors (Partners Carlo Cianfrone and Emanuele Tessari) for M&A support, and by LTA Studio (partner Fabio de Masi) for international tax advisory.

Both parties were supported by Milano Notai, with notary Giovannella Condó, for the notarial formalities.

