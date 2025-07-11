SWECO AB: The acceptance period for Sweco Sverige's recommended cash offer to the shareholders of Projektengagemang expires today; all regulatory approvals have now been received

The Offer (as defined below) is not being made, and this press release may not be distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into, nor will any tender of shares be accepted from or on behalf of holders in Australia, Belarus, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, South Africa or the United States or any other jurisdiction in which the Offer, the distribution of this press release or the acceptance of any tender of shares would contravene applicable laws or regulations or require further offer documents, filings or other measures in addition to those required under Swedish law. Shareholders not resident in Sweden and who wishes to accept the Offer must further research the applicable legislation and possible tax implications. Shareholders should refer to the offer restrictions included in the section titled "Important information" at the end of this press release and in the offer document.

Sweco Sverige AB ("Sweco Sverige"), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Sweco AB (publ), announced on 4 June 2025 a recommended cash offer to the shareholders of Projektengagemang Sweden AB (publ) ("Projektengagemang" or the "Company") to tender all their shares in Projektengagemang to Sweco Sverige for SEK 15 per share (the "Offer"). Already before the acceptance period, shareholders representing approximately 62.62 per cent of the outstanding shares and approximately 80.79 per cent of the outstanding votes in Projektengagemang had undertaken to accept the Offer. An offer document regarding the Offer was made public on 4 June 2025.

The Offer is inter alia conditional upon Sweco Sverige receiving all regulatory approvals that are necessary for the Offer and the acquisition of Projektengagemang. Sweco Sverige has now received approvals from the Swedish Competition Authority and from the Swedish Inspectorate of Strategic Products. The condition related to regulatory approvals has thereby been fulfilled. The other conditions for the Offer remain valid as per what is stated in the offer document.

The acceptance period for the Offer expires today, 11 July 2025, at 3 p.m., but can be extended. Shareholders of Projektengagemang are however asked to observe that it is not certain that the acceptance period will be extended if all conditions are fulfilled when the acceptance period expires.

Assuming that the Offer is declared unconditional no later than on 14 July 2025, payment of the offer price (settlement) is expected to begin on or about 17 July 2025.

Information about the Offer

Information regarding the Offer is made available under a specific transaction page at Sweco AB's website (www.swecogroup.com) and at DNB Carnegie's website for prospectuses and offering documents (www.carnegie.se). A direct link to the transaction page, where also the acceptance form is available, is https://www.buildthefuturetogether.com/en/.

For enquiries, please contact: DNB Carnegie on the following number: +46 (0)8 5886 94 88, or the following contact person at the Sweco Group:

Anna E Olsson, Head of Press, Sweco Group, +46705573326, anna.e.olsson@sweco.se.

___________________

Sweco Sverige discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the Takeover Rules.

The information was submitted for publication by Sweco AB and Sweco Sverige AB, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 11 July 2025, 10.00 am CET.

Important information

The Offer is not being made to persons whose participation in the Offer requires that an additional offer document is prepared or registration effected or that any other measures are taken in addition to those required under Swedish law and regulations or otherwise contemplated in connection with the Offer.

This press release and any other documentation related to the Offer are not being distributed and must not be mailed or otherwise distributed or sent in or into any country in which the distribution or offering would require any such additional measures to be taken or would be in conflict with any law or regulation in such country - any such action will not be permitted or sanctioned by Sweco Sverige. Any purported acceptance of the Offer resulting directly or indirectly from a violation of these restrictions may be disregarded.

The Offer is not being and will not be made, directly or indirectly, in or into, by use of mail or any other means or instrumentality of interstate or foreign commerce of, or any facilities of a national securities exchange of Australia, Belarus, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, South Africa or the United States. This includes, but is not limited to e-mail, social media, telephone, the internet, and other forms of electronic transmission. The Offer cannot be accepted and shares may not be tendered in the Offer by any such use, means, instrumentality or facility of, or from within Australia, Belarus, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, South Africa or the United States or by persons located or resident in any of these jurisdictions. Accordingly, this press release and any other documentation related to the Offer are not being and should not be mailed or otherwise transmitted, distributed, forwarded or sent in or into Australia, Belarus, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, South Africa or the United States or to or any persons from, located or resident in any of these jurisdictions.

Any purported tender of shares in the Offer resulting directly or indirectly from a violation of these restrictions will be invalid and any purported tender of shares made by a person located in Australia, Belarus, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, South Africa or the United States or any agent, fiduciary or other intermediary acting on a non-discretionary basis for a principal giving instructions from or within any of these jurisdictions will be invalid and will not be accepted. Each person who holds shares and participates in the Offer will certify to not being an Australian, Belarusian, Canadian, Hong Kong, Japanese, New Zealand, Russian, Singaporean, South African, U.S. person, not being located or participating in the Offer from Australia, Belarus, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, South Africa or the United States and not acting on a non-discretionary basis for a principal in any of these jurisdictions, or that is located in or giving order to participate in the Offer from any of these jurisdictions. Sweco Sverige will not deliver any consideration relating to the Offer to Australia, Belarus, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, South Africa or the United States.

Banks, brokers, dealers and other nominees holding shares for persons in Australia, Belarus, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, South Africa or the United States must not forward this press release or any other document related to the Offer to such persons.

The "United States" and "U.S." in this section refers to the United States of America (its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia).

The Offer, the information and documents contained in this press release are not being made, and have not been approved, by an authorised person for the purposes of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (the "FSMA"). The communication of the information and documents contained in this press release to persons in the United Kingdom is exempt from the restrictions on financial promotions in section 21 of the FSMA on the basis that it is a communication by or on behalf of a body corporate which relates to a transaction to acquire shares in a body corporate and the object of the transaction may reasonably be regarded as being the acquisition of day to day control of the affairs of that body corporate within article 62 (Sale of body corporate) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005.

This press release has been published in Swedish and English. In the event of any discrepancy in content between the two language versions, the Swedish version shall prevail.

Forward-looking information

Information in this press release relating to future events or circumstances, including information regarding future results, growth and other projections as well as benefits of the Offer, are forward-looking information. Such information may generally, but not always, be identified by the use of words such as "anticipates", "expects", "believes", or similar expressions.

By its nature, forward-looking information involves risk and uncertainty, because it relates to events which depend on circumstances that may occur in the future. Due to several factors, of which a number of them are outside Sweco Sverige's control, there are no guarantees to that actual results will not materially differ from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Any such forward-looking information only applies as per the date it was given and Sweco Sverige has no obligation (and undertakes no such obligation) to update or revise it, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws and regulations.