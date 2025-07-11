Corem Kelly AB (publ): Interim Report January-June 2025

This interim Report for the period January-June 2025 has been prepared for the purpose of complying with the terms of Corem Kelly AB's (publ) bond and loan agreements.

JANUARY-JUNE 2025

Income amounted to SEK 1,615 million (1,660)

Profit from property management amounted to SEK 434 million (532)

Profit before tax amounted to SEK -795 million (214)

EVENTS DURING THE SECOND QUARTER

During the quarter, Corem Kelly divested, among others, a portfolio of five properties, located in Linköping, Uppsala and Örebro, at a total underlying property value of SEK 1,740 million

During the quarter, agreements were signed for the sale of the project property 28&7 with divestment after the end of the quarter

During the quarter Corem Kelly divested parts of its holding in Klövern AB, which means that Corems ownership share decreases from 17 per cent to 8 per cent. The sale has an impact on earnings in the quarter of SEK -238 million



