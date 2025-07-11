Corem Kelly AB (publ): Interim Report January-June 2025

This interim Report for the period January-June 2025 has been prepared for the purpose of complying with the terms of Corem Kelly AB's (publ) bond and loan agreements.
JANUARY-JUNE 2025
- Income amounted to SEK 1,615 million (1,660)
- Profit from property management amounted to SEK 434 million (532)
- Profit before tax amounted to SEK -795 million (214)
EVENTS DURING THE SECOND QUARTER
- During the quarter, Corem Kelly divested, among others, a portfolio of five properties, located in Linköping, Uppsala and Örebro, at a total underlying property value of SEK 1,740 million
- During the quarter, agreements were signed for the sale of the project property 28&7 with divestment after the end of the quarter
- During the quarter Corem Kelly divested parts of its holding in Klövern AB, which means that Corems ownership share decreases from 17 per cent to 8 per cent. The sale has an impact on earnings in the quarter of SEK -238 million
Corem Kelly AB (publ)
For additional information, please contact:
Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 70 458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@corem.se
Eva Landén, Deputy CEO, +46 10 482 76 50, eva.landen@corem.se
Corem Kelly AB (publ). Phone: +46 10 482 70 00. Email: info@corem.se.
This report is information that Corem Kelly AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Market Act (2007:528). This information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above at 08:00 CEST on 11 July 2025.
This interim information has been published in Swedish and in English. In the event of a discrepancy between the language versions, the Swedish version shall take priority.