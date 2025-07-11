Anzeige
Freitag, 11.07.2025
WKN: A1CZER | ISIN: SE0003303627
Frankfurt
11.07.25 | 08:04
4,670 Euro
+0,76 % +0,035
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.07.2025 07:45 Uhr
17 Leser
Byggmax Group AB: Interim Report Byggmax Group 1 January - 30 June, 2025

Strengthened profitability and well-prepared high season

"Byggmax entered this year's high season with well-stocked inventories, improved stores, and more efficient e-commerce logistics. Focused efforts around our core offering have contributed to both stronger profitability and growth in the second quarter."

Karl Sandlund, President and CEO

The second quarter 2025

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 2,199 M (2,082), an increase of 5.6 percent.
  • The Group's like-for-like sales increased by 7.3 percent. Exchange rate effects had a negative impact on net sales of 1.6 percent.
  • EBITA amounted to SEK 237 M (184), an EBITA margin of 10.8 percent (8.8).
  • The net debt excluding lease liabilities amounted to SEK 372 M (480).
  • One (two) store opened during the period.

This is information that Byggmax Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and information that Byggmax Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication on 11 July 2025 at 07:45 am.

For further information, please contact:

Helena Nathhorst, CFO
Mobile: +46 76 119 00 40
E-mail: helena.nathhorst@byggmax.se

Karl Sandlund, President and CEO
Mobile: +46 76 119 01 84
E-mail: karl.sandlund@byggmax.se

About Byggmax Group

Byggmax is a leading Nordic retail chain specializing in building materials and DIY products, with more than 210 stores across Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark. Our business model is simple - we offer high-quality products for DIYers at the best prices on the market. Shopping with us is smart, easy, fast, and sustainable. In 2024, the Group reported net sales of SEK 6.0 billion and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2010.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
