Smartee Denti-Technology: Chinese Orthodontic Expertise Featured in JAO's Coverage of DGAO 2024

COLOGNE, Germany, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Journal of Aligner Orthodontics (JAO), a leading international publication in the field, recently published a comprehensive summary of keynote presentations delivered at the 8th Congress of the German Association for Aligner Orthodontics (DGAO), held in Cologne in November 2024. Among the featured speakers was Professor Gang Shen, Chief R&D Scientist of Smartee Denti-Technology and Executive President of Taikang Bybo Dental Group, whose clinical approach to mandibular repositioning therapy drew particular attention for its structured methodology and non-surgical success in treating Class II skeletal malocclusions.

According to JAO's summary, Professor Shen opened his keynote by introducing his diagnostic concept of "three-depth malocclusion", a complex condition defined by: retrusive mandible, increased facial convexity, excessive overjet, deep overbite, a pronounced curve of Spee, and a Class II molar relationship.

JAO highlighted the clinical challenge of treating such cases in adult patients, where orthognathic surgery is often clinically indicated but often declined by patients, and conventional treatments like maxillary distalization or premolar extractions have limited applicability.

To overcome these limitations, Professor Shen proposed an orthopedic treatment approach using Smartee's S8-SGTB clear aligner system. The protocol is a two-phase treatment strategy, beginning with mandibular repositioning, achieved through the combination of vertical bite blocks and guided anterior mandibular advancement using the S8-SGTB appliance.

In the subsequent phase, once the mandible has been repositioned, aligners are used to guide incisor intrusion and molar extrusion, optimizing occlusal relationships. The mandibular advancement also promotes adaptive bone remodeling in the posterior region of condyle.

Note: The vertical tooth movements are controlled via the aligner system, not directly caused by mandibular advancement itself.

As emphasized in the JAO article, Professor Shen underscored that temporomandibular joint (TMJ) remodeling remains biologically viable even in adults, making effective repositioning feasible beyond adolescence.

He also outlined a four-step simulation protocol to determine and record the optimal mandibular advancement position:

1. Complete an intraoral scan to record the patient's dentition anatomical structures.

2. Perform a repositioning simulation to define the new jaw position

3. Use wax registration to secure the position

4. Take a posterior occlusal scan to digitally capture the final mandibular posture

Note: The construction bite should maintain a 5 mm posterior clearance.

The documented success of Smartee's GS system, with over 100,000 clinical applications to date, further validates its scalability, precision, and non-invasive treatment potential.

To learn more about Smartee's Mandibular Repositioning Technology and explore case examples, visit: www.smarteealigners.com.

