Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 11.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Volltreffer direkt neben einer brandneuen Entdeckung! Kupfer im Höhenflug!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.07.2025 10:36 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Smartee Denti-Technology: Chinese Orthodontic Expertise Featured in JAO's Coverage of DGAO 2024

------Professor Gang Shen's Mandibular Repositioning Protocol Highlighted in JAO's Summary of Leading Presentations at the German Aligner Congress

COLOGNE, Germany, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Journal of Aligner Orthodontics (JAO), a leading international publication in the field, recently published a comprehensive summary of keynote presentations delivered at the 8th Congress of the German Association for Aligner Orthodontics (DGAO), held in Cologne in November 2024. Among the featured speakers was Professor Gang Shen, Chief R&D Scientist of Smartee Denti-Technology and Executive President of Taikang Bybo Dental Group, whose clinical approach to mandibular repositioning therapy drew particular attention for its structured methodology and non-surgical success in treating Class II skeletal malocclusions.

The Journal of Aligner Orthodontics

According to JAO's summary, Professor Shen opened his keynote by introducing his diagnostic concept of "three-depth malocclusion", a complex condition defined by: retrusive mandible, increased facial convexity, excessive overjet, deep overbite, a pronounced curve of Spee, and a Class II molar relationship.

JAO highlighted the clinical challenge of treating such cases in adult patients, where orthognathic surgery is often clinically indicated but often declined by patients, and conventional treatments like maxillary distalization or premolar extractions have limited applicability.

To overcome these limitations, Professor Shen proposed an orthopedic treatment approach using Smartee's S8-SGTB clear aligner system. The protocol is a two-phase treatment strategy, beginning with mandibular repositioning, achieved through the combination of vertical bite blocks and guided anterior mandibular advancement using the S8-SGTB appliance.

In the subsequent phase, once the mandible has been repositioned, aligners are used to guide incisor intrusion and molar extrusion, optimizing occlusal relationships. The mandibular advancement also promotes adaptive bone remodeling in the posterior region of condyle.
Note: The vertical tooth movements are controlled via the aligner system, not directly caused by mandibular advancement itself.

As emphasized in the JAO article, Professor Shen underscored that temporomandibular joint (TMJ) remodeling remains biologically viable even in adults, making effective repositioning feasible beyond adolescence.

He also outlined a four-step simulation protocol to determine and record the optimal mandibular advancement position:

1. Complete an intraoral scan to record the patient's dentition anatomical structures.
2. Perform a repositioning simulation to define the new jaw position
3. Use wax registration to secure the position
4. Take a posterior occlusal scan to digitally capture the final mandibular posture
Note: The construction bite should maintain a 5 mm posterior clearance.

The documented success of Smartee's GS system, with over 100,000 clinical applications to date, further validates its scalability, precision, and non-invasive treatment potential.

To learn more about Smartee's Mandibular Repositioning Technology and explore case examples, visit: www.smarteealigners.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2729347/The_Journal_Aligner_Orthodontics.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chinese-orthodontic-expertise-featured-in-jaos-coverage-of-dgao-2024-302503179.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.