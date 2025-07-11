Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 11.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Volltreffer direkt neben einer brandneuen Entdeckung! Kupfer im Höhenflug!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 883703 | ISIN: US8716071076 | Ticker-Symbol: SYP
Tradegate
11.07.25 | 10:29
482,05 Euro
-0,50 % -2,40
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SYNOPSYS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYNOPSYS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
482,25483,2011:07
482,10484,4511:09
PR Newswire
11.07.2025 10:48 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tata Elxsi and Synopsys Collaborate to Accelerate Software-Defined Vehicle Development through Advanced ECU Virtualization Capabilities

Integrated capabilities aim to simplify and speed software development and testing to help reduce related costs and de-risk production timelines

BENGALURU, India, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi, a global leader in design and technology services, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Synopsys, a leader in silicon to systems design solutions, to collaborate to deliver advanced automotive virtualization solutions. The MoU was signed at the SNUG India 2025 event in Bengaluru by senior leaders from both companies.

Tata_Elxsi_Logo

The collaboration will provide customers pre-verified, integrated solutions and services that make it easy to design and deploy virtual electronic control units (vECUs), a cornerstone technology critical for efficient software development and testing in today's software-defined vehicles. The collaboration brings together Tata Elxsi's engineering capabilities in embedded systems and integration with Synopsys' industry-leading virtualization solutions that are used by more than 50 global automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to help reduce development complexity and cost, improve quality of software systems, and de-risk vehicle production timelines.

Together, the companies are already collaborating on programs with several global customers to enable vECUs, as well as software bring-up, board support package (BSP) integration, and early-stage software validation. These solutions are being deployed across vehicle domains such as powertrain, chassis, body control, gateway, and central compute, helping customers simulate real-world scenarios, validate software early, and reduce reliance on physical prototypes.

Through the collaboration, Synopsys and Tata Elxsi will further explore opportunities to scale and accelerate the deployment of electronics digital twins for multi-ECU and application specific systems.

"Our partnership with Synopsys reflects a future-forward response to how vehicle development is evolving. As OEMs move away from traditional workflows, there is growing demand for engineering services that are tightly integrated with virtualization tools. This strategic collaboration enables us to jointly address that shift with focus, flexibility, and domain depth," said Sundar Ganapathi, Chief Technology Officer of Automotive, Tata Elxsi.

"The automotive industry's transformation to software-defined vehicles requires advanced virtualization capabilities from silicon to systems. Our leadership enabling automotive electronics digital twins, combined with Tata Elxsi's engineering scale and practical experience operationalising automotive system design, will simplify the adoption of virtual ECUs and thereby accelerate software development and testing to improve quality and time to market," said Marc Serughetti, Vice President, Synopsys Product Management & Markets Group.

About Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi is among the world's leading providers of design and technology services across industries including automotive, broadcast, communications, healthcare, and transportation. Tata Elxsi works with leading OEMs and suppliers in the automotive and transportation industries for R&D, design, and product engineering services from architecture to launch and beyond.

It brings together domain experience across autonomous, electric, connected vehicle technologies, and software-defined vehicles (SDVs), supported by a worldwide network of design studios, development centres, and a global talent pool of over 13,000 engineers and specialists.

For more information, please visit: www.tataelxsi.com/industries/automotive

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742257/Tata_Elxsi_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tata-elxsi-and-synopsys-collaborate-to-accelerate-software-defined-vehicle-development-through-advanced-ecu-virtualization-capabilities-302503181.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.