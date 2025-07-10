Anzeige
WKN: A40CV2 | ISIN: CA2844452029
10.07.2025
Elcora Advanced Materials Corp.: Elcora Announces Notice of Hearing

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELCORA ADVANCED MATERIALS CORP. (TSX.V:ERA | Frankfurt:ELM | OTCQB - ECORF), (the "Company" or "Elcora"), announced today that the Nova Scotia Securities Commission (the "Commission") has scheduled a hearing on July 16, 2025 (the "Hearing") at 10:00 am (Nova Scotia time).

The purpose of the Hearing is for the Commission to consider whether it is in the public interest to approve a settlement agreement (the "Settlement Agreement") and to make an order in accordance with the Settlement Agreement, with respect to the Company failing to make certain disclosures as required by securities laws.

The Company will provide an update of the Hearing outcome in due course. The public notice of the hearing is available at https://nssc.novascotia.ca/hearings/elcora-advanced-materials-corp-and-graphene-corp. The Settlement Agreement remains subject to approval by the Commission, and no order or penalty has been finalized at this time.

About Elcora Advanced Materials Corp.

Elcora was founded in 2011 and has been structured to become a vertically integrated battery material company. Elcora can process, refine, and produce battery related minerals and metals. As part of the vertical integration strategy Elcora has developed a cost-effective process to purify high-quality battery metals and minerals that are commercially scalable. This combination means that Elcora has the tools and resources for vertical integration of the battery minerals and metals industry.

For further information please visit the company's website at:

http://www.elcoracorp.com

For further information please contact: Troy Grant, Director, President & CEO, Elcora Advanced Materials Corp., T: +1 902 802-8847

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock Exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and reserves, exploration results, and future plans and objectives of Elcora, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Elcora's expectations are exploration risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by Elcora with securities regulators.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the filing statement prepared in connection with the transaction, any information released or received with respect to the transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.


