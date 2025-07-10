VEON Ltd.: VEON and Cohen Circle Secure Investor Commitments for Kyivstar Listing

Kyiv, New York, Dubai, and Philadelphia - July 10, 2025 - VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON) ("VEON"), a global digital operator, and Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I ("Cohen Circle"), a special purpose acquisition company (Nasdaq: CCIR), today announce the execution of non-redemption agreements ("NRAs") totaling approximately USD 52.3 million with accredited institutional investors, including Helikon and Clearline. These commitments cover approximately 5.05 million CCIR Class A shares, securing the minimum USD 50 million cash condition for the proposed business combination of Kyivstar Group Ltd ("Kyivstar Group") and Cohen Circle (the "Business Combination").

The closing of the Business Combination is expected to occur during the third quarter of 2025 and is subject to the approval of Cohen Circle's shareholders and other customary closing conditions. Upon completion of the Business Combination, Kyivstar Group is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "KYIV."

"We are pleased to see the level of investor support for the listing of Kyivstar Group," said Kaan Terzioglu, VEON Group CEO. "We look forward to completing the business combination and introducing Kyivstar Group as the first pure-play Ukrainian company to be publicly listed on a U.S. stock exchange."

Betsy Cohen, Chairman and CEO of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I., added, "The caliber of investors participating in these agreements further validates our strong conviction in Kyivstar Group's long-term potential, and highlights the investment case for this robust success story from Ukraine."

Cohen Circle's units, Class A ordinary shares and warrants are listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbols "CCIRU," "CCIR" and "CCIRW," respectively.

About Kyivstar Group

Kyivstar Group operates Ukraine's leading digital operator, serving more than 23 million mobile customers and over 1.1 million home internet fixed line customers as of December 31, 2024. Kyivstar Group and its subsidiaries provide services across a wide range of mobile and fixed line technologies, including 4G, big data, cloud solutions, cybersecurity, digital TV, and more. VEON, together with Kyivstar Group, intends to invest USD 1 billion in Ukraine during 2023-2027, through social investments in infrastructure and technological development, charitable donations and strategic acquisitions. Kyivstar Group and its subsidiaries have been operating in Ukraine for more than 27 years. For more information, visit: www.kyivstar.ua.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world's population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on Nasdaq. For more information, visit: www.veon.com.

About Cohen Circle

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I is a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by investment firm Cohen Circle, LLC and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar Business Combination with one or more technology and/or financial services businesses. Cohen Circle's units, Class A ordinary shares and warrants are listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "CCIRU," "CCIR" and "CCIRW," respectively.

