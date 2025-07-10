Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports June 2025 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of June 30, 2025 totaled $175.5 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $85.6 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $89.9 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 As of June 30, 2025 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $20,065 Global Discovery 1,885 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 11,118 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 2,841 Franchise 839 Global Equity Team Global Equity 388 Non-U.S. Growth 14,773 U.S. Value Team Value Equity 5,203 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,546 Value Income 16 International Value Group International Value 50,062 International Explorer 788 Global Special Situations 21 Global Value Team Global Value 32,569 Select Equity 337 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 2,047 Credit Team High Income 12,689 Credit Opportunities 319 Floating Rate 88 Developing World Team Developing World 4,784 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 2,272 Antero Peak Hedge 268 International Small-Mid Team Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 5,856 EMsights Capital Group Global Unconstrained 965 Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 1,133 Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 1,673 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $175,545

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

2 AUM for Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets and U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategies includes $115.4 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com

Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.