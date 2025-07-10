Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 11.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste Volltreffer direkt neben einer brandneuen Entdeckung! Kupfer im Höhenflug!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JU4Y | ISIN: US04316A1088 | Ticker-Symbol: AP0
Tradegate
09.07.25 | 19:58
40,200 Euro
-2,43 % -1,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,80041,20012:01
40,60041,20011:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.07.2025 22:24 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports June 2025 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of June 30, 2025 totaled $175.5 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $85.6 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $89.9 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2
As of June 30, 2025 - ($ Millions)
Growth Team
Global Opportunities$20,065
Global Discovery1,885
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth11,118
U.S. Small-Cap Growth2,841
Franchise839
Global Equity Team
Global Equity388
Non-U.S. Growth14,773
U.S. Value Team
Value Equity5,203
U.S. Mid-Cap Value2,546
Value Income 16
International Value Group
International Value50,062
International Explorer788
Global Special Situations21
Global Value Team
Global Value32,569
Select Equity337
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team
Sustainable Emerging Markets2,047
Credit Team
High Income12,689
Credit Opportunities319
Floating Rate88
Developing World Team
Developing World4,784
Antero Peak Group
Antero Peak2,272
Antero Peak Hedge268
International Small-Mid Team
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth5,856
EMsights Capital Group
Global Unconstrained965
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities1,133
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities1,673
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$175,545

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets and U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Strategies includes $115.4 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.