Goodfellow Inc.: Goodfellow Reports Its Results for the Second Quarter Ended May 31, 2025

DELSON, Quebec, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the "Company" or "Goodfellow") announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended May 31, 2025.

For the three months ended May 31, 2025, the Company reported net earnings of $2.5 million or $0.29 per share compared to net earnings of $5.3 million or $0.62 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales were $152.9 million compared to $140.3 million last year.

For the six months ended May 31, 2025, the Company reported net earnings of $0.2 million or $0.02 per share compared to net earnings of $5.2 million or $0.61 per share a year ago, while consolidated sales were $264.1 million compared to $245.7 million last year.

At the midpoint of fiscal 2025, Goodfellow's performance can be characterized as evolving due to challenging market dynamics and inflationary pressures on operational costs. During the second quarter, the Company saw a notable shift in consumer preference toward Canadian-sourced wood products, driven mainly by growing concerns around evolving U.S. trade policy. This shift contributed to modest domestic demand and price stability across several product categories.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. With a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada and in the Northeastern U.S., Goodfellow effectively serves commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "GDL".

GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
For the three and six months ended May 31, 2025 and 2024
(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
For the three months endedFor the six months ended
May 31
2025		May 31
2024		May 31
2025		May 31
2024
$$$$
Sales 152,940140,334264,120245,668
Expenses
Cost of goods sold120,191106,199205,904188,745
Selling, administrative and general expenses28,12126,10855,94048,992
Net financial costs1,2126521,998707
149,524132,959263,842238,444
Earnings before income taxes3,4167,3752787,224
Income taxes9562,066782,023
Total comprehensive income2,4605,3092005,201
Net earnings per share - Basic and Diluted0.290.620.020.61
GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
As atAs atAs at
May 31
2025		November 30
2024		May 31
2024
$$$
Assets
Current Assets
Cash3,3795,3144,822
Trade and other receivables96,24756,60195,546
Income taxes receivable6,5666,6347,286
Inventories151,384 131,284130,239
Prepaid expenses3,059 4,0472,536
Total Current Assets260,635203,880240,429
Non-Current Assets
Property, plant and equipment42,84443,88334,631
Intangible assets615 8961,192
Right-of-use assets21,36819,9369,993
Defined benefit plan asset21,554 21,92515,264
Other assets1,8941,3361,227
Total Non-Current Assets88,275 87,97662,307
Total Assets348,910291,856302,736
Liabilities
Current Liabilities
Bank indebtedness57,2175,91335,883
Trade and other payables56,22249,02852,645
Provision788 9302,774
Current portion of lease liabilities6,5976,2714,170
Total Current Liabilities120,82462,14295,472
Non-Current Liabilities
Lease liabilities16,319 15,2037,373
Deferred income taxes8,3038,3034,112
Total Non-Current Liabilities24,622 23,50611,485
Total Liabilities145,446 85,648106,957
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital9,234 9,3099,366
Retained earnings194,230196,899186,413
203,464206,208195,779
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity348,910291,856302,736
GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the three and six months ended May 31, 2025 and May 31, 2024
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
For the three months ended
 For the six months ended
May 31
2025		 May 31
2024		 May 31
2025		 May 31
2024
$ $ $ $
Operating Activities
Net earnings2,460 5,309 200 5,201
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortization of:
Property, plant and equipment1,287 882 2,549 1,717
Intangible assets146 148 291 295
Right-of-use assets1,515 1,089 3,010 2,123
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment(3)(69)(9)(77)
Provision(30 )(4)(142 ) (15)
Income taxes956 2,066 78 2,023
Interest expense593 330 832 375
Interest on lease liabilities365 137 706 274
Funding in excess of pension plan expense193 189 371 83
Other(123 )7 (181 ) 8
7,359 10,084 7,705 12,007
Changes in non-cash working capital items(17,072)(24,366)(51,634) (56,876)
Interest paid(923)(518)(1,468) (707)
Income taxes paid(9)(1,098)(10) (3,023)
(18,004)(25,982)(53,112) (60,606)
Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities (10,645)(15,898)(45,407) (48,599)
Financing Activities
Net (decrease) increase in bank loans(2,000 )6,000 2,000 6,000
Net increase in CORRA loans31,000 18,000 55,000 18,000
Payment of lease liabilities(1,384)(1,257)(2,819) (2,456)
Redemption of shares(403)(50)(839) (169)
Dividends paid(2,105)(4,256)(2,105) (4,256)
Net Cash Flows from Financing Activities 25,108 18,437 51,237 17,119
Investing Activities
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment(579)(2,618)(1,510) (3,900)
Increase in intangible assets(10)- (10) -
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment3 382 9 390
Other assets(567)(450)(558 ) (450)
Net Cash Flows from Investing Activities (1,153)(2,686)(2,069) (3,960)
Net cash inflow (outflow)13,310 (147)3,761 (35,440)
Cash position, beginning of period(10,148 )(6,914)(599 ) 28,379
Cash position, end of period3,162 (7,061)3,162 (7,061)
Cash position is comprised of:
Cash3,379 4,822 3,379 4,822
Bank overdraft(217)(11,883)(217) (11,883)
3,162 (7,061)3,162 (7,061)
GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
For the six months ended May 31, 2025 and May 31, 2024
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
Share
Capital		 Retained
Earnings		 Total
$ $ $
Balance as at November 30, 20239,379 185,624 195,003
Net earnings- 5,201 5,201
Total comprehensive income- 5,201 5,201
Dividend- (4,256)(4,256)
Redemption of Shares(13)(156)(169)
Balance as at May 31, 20249,366 186,413 195,779
Balance as at November 30, 20249,309 196,899 206,208
Net earnings- 200 200
Total comprehensive income - 200 200
Dividend - (2,105)(2,105)
Redemption of Shares (75) (764)(839)
Balance as at May 31, 20259,234 194,230 203,464
From:Goodfellow Inc.
Patrick Goodfellow
President and CEO
T: 450 635-6511
F: 450 635-3730
info@goodfellowinc.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
