China's Sany Silicon Energy is building its first solar plant in Zimbabwe. The project uses the company's EP+F business model combining engineering, procurement and financing. China's Sany Silicon Energy has broken ground on a 10 MW solar plant in Zimbabwe. The project, commissioned by Runtu Mining Co. , is Sany's first in the country. The developer said in a statement that the solar project is the first in Africa to benefit from its EP+F business model, which combines engineering, procurement, and financing to provide a customized solution for customers' financial needs. Sany Silicon Energy ...

