The Dutch company says its short-term trading solutions for solar and other renewable energy technologies, supports grid balancing, reduces the costs of imbalance, and optimizes energy flows in an "increasingly volatile" energy market. It is growing internationally, and expanding its support of battery-related trading. Dexter Energy, a Netherlands-based developer of solutions for short-term power trading and optimization of solar, wind, and storage assets, is expanding with plans to enter new geographic markets and boost its software platform with battery asset-related trading and by optimizing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...