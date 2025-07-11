Headway Inc, a full-scale consumer tech platform revolutionising lifelong learning, raised investment from Bullhound Capital, a leading global technology investment firm. This strategic investment enables Headway Inc to accelerate product development, expand internationally, and strengthen its knowledge-driven ecosystem.

Anton Pavlovsky, Founder and CEO of Headway Inc, and Per Roman, Founder and Managing Partner at Bullhound Capital

Since its founding in 2019, Headway Inc has grown into one of the most recognised names in consumer EdTech, reaching 150 million downloads across 170+ countries. With 100% year-over-year growth, the company has achieved profitability while scaling its global impact. Its flagship apps Headway, Impulse, and Nibble consistently rank among the top on global app stores, reflecting strong demand for habit-forming learning solutions. The platform delivers personalised learning experiences, including book summaries, brain-training games, and social skills development, empowering users to learn and grow seamlessly.

"Headway Inc is a prime example of how personalized and gamified experiences are reshaping consumer engagement at scale. Their vision is closely aligned with Bullhound Capital's mission to disrupt outdated systems and champion the use of AI tools to solve real-world problems. We are delighted to invest in this round, providing both financial backing and strategic guidance to help Headway Inc expand its presence in new markets," said Per Roman, Founder and Managing Partner at Bullhound Capital.

With new investment, Headway Inc is launching a European hub in Madrid to grow its brand and speed up product innovation and regional expansion.

This milestone also coincides with another major achievement: being named a Top 4 company on TIME's 2025 World's Top EdTech Companies list, underscoring its global leadership in educational technology.

"At Headway Inc, we are on a mission to help people grow by making lifelong learning not only accessible but truly engaging and impactful. This investment allows us to scale our technology, expand into new markets, and continue innovating to meet the evolving needs of modern learners. We are excited to welcome Per Roman, Founder and Managing Partner of Bullhound Capital, to our Board, strengthening our governance and strategic direction," said Anton Pavlovsky, Founder CEO of Headway Inc.

In response to the demands of the ever-evolving world, the partnership empowers Headway Inc to further unroll a new era of lifelong learning, tailored to digital-first generations who are too often written off as distracted. Rather than competing for attention, Headway Inc aims to complement the rhythm of modern life, supporting ongoing growth through personalised and focused learning sessions.

"This partnership represents a significant milestone in Headway Inc's journey, bringing strategic validation to our vision of transforming the lifelong learning market. The investment is a natural evolution of our long-standing relationship with Bullhound Capital, built on their deep expertise in consumer subscription software," said Oleksandr Yaroshenko, Chief of Staff at Headway Inc.

Bullhound Capital made this investment through its Fund VI, which also supports late-stage ventures such as Q-CTRL, LeoLabs, EcoVadis, CoverManager, Mentimeter, Sanity, and Sesame HR. This is Series A funding for Headway Inc. It also represents the largest investment through Bullhound Capital's Fund VI to date.

About Headway Inc

Headway Inc is a global consumer tech company that revolutionizes lifelong learning. The company develops digital educational products that make knowledge more accessible, personalized, and impactful for over 150 million users worldwide. Previously known as Headway, the company officially evolved into Headway Inc in April 2025. Headway Inc is the creator of Headway, the world's most downloaded book summary app, Impulse, a top-ranked brain training app, Nibble, an all-around knowledge app, and other innovative learning solutions. Recognized by TIME, Global Silicon Valley, and HolonIQ, Headway Inc continues to transform the way people learn.

For more information, visit: https://www.headway.inc

About Bullhound Capital

Bullhound Capital is the investment management arm of GP Bullhound, building with founders creating category-leading technology companies. With over €1 billion under management and 25 years of performance, it has invested in global leaders like Spotify, Slack, Klarna, Unity, Connex.ai, and EcoVadis. Operating from 13 offices worldwide, its platform delivers hands-on, founder-focused support across strategy, growth, and execution. From quantum to entertainment, Bullhound Capital backs global leaders applying Artificial Intelligence to solve real-world problems.

For more information, visit: https://bullhoundcapital.com/

