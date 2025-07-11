Global Brands Magazine: FINPRIME WINS BIG AT GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS 2025

LONDON, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FinPrime, a leading forex brand in Asia, has been recognised with the prestigious titles of 'Best New Prime Broker for Institutional Clients, Asia 2025' and 'Best New Liquidity Solutions Provider, Asia 2025' by Global Brands Magazine (GBM) at the renowned Global Brand Awards. This distinguished recognition underscore FinPrime's exceptional dedication to forex brokerage.

The Global Brand Awards celebrate the highest achievements across industries worldwide. FinPrime has been honoured with this award for its commitment to customer service and its innovative approach to forex brokerage, setting new benchmarks in liquidity and prime brokerage services.

Jay Reddy, CEO of Global Brands Magazine, commented, "At Global Brands Magazine, we recognize innovation that truly makes an impact. FinPrime's achievement as Best New Prime Broker for Institutional Clients, Asia 2025 and Best New Liquidity Solutions Provider, Asia 2025 reflects its dedication to delivering seamless financial solutions. Their focus on efficient, innovative, and client-driven services is shaping the future of institutional finance. Congratulations to the FinPrime team on this well-deserved recognition."

ABOUT FINPRIME

FinPrime is a market-leading prime broker, dedicated to delivering comprehensive financial solutions that empower institutions to succeed in the ever-evolving global markets. With a focus on providing institutional-level services, we offer a full suite of cutting-edge solutions, including deep liquidity access, advanced white label trading platforms, sophisticated risk management tools, and real-time market data across multiple asset classes.

ABOUT GLOBAL BRANDS MAGAZINE (ENGLAND)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) is one of the largest Brands publication in the world, leading the way in delivering insights, news, and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industries. Based in the UK, the magazine keeps readers informed about 'best-in-class' brands worldwide. Each year, GBM recognizes companies that demonstrate innovation, exceptional service, and consumer-focused solutions in their respective industries.

With over 8.4 million annual visitors, and 14 million page views, GBM is the world's premier Brand magazine. The magazine also boasts a robust social media presence, engagement including 35k+ Facebook followers, 20k+ Instagram followers, 25k+ Twitter followers, and 4k+ LinkedIn followers.

ABOUT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS

The Global Brand Awards celebrate excellence in brand performance, recognising companies and organisations that excel in quality, innovation, and customer-centric services across various sectors, including finance, education, hospitality, technology, and more. More than 10,000 companies were evaluated in 2024 for the Global Brand Awards.

The Global Brand Awards ceremonies are hosted at some of the world's most iconic venues, including The Address Downtown, Waldorf Astoria, Emperors Palace, JW Marriott Marquis, Galaxy Macau, and The Athenee Hotel. Continuing this legacy, this year's event was held at the esteemed Grand Hyatt in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, upholding the tradition of excellence and grandeur.

