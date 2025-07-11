Anzeige
Freitag, 11.07.2025

WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
Tradegate
11.07.25 | 09:05
20,290 Euro
-0,05 % -0,010
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
Invitation to the presentation of Skanska's interim report second quarter 2025 on July 18

STOCKHOLM, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska's interim report second quarter 2025 will be released on Friday July 18 at 07:30 am CEST.

The report will be presented by Anders Danielsson, Skanska's President and CEO, and Jonas Rickberg, CFO, at a telephone conference at 10:00 am CEST. The telephone conference will be webcasted live at www.group.skanska.com/investors, where it also will be posted shortly afterwards.

Participate in the telephone conference, with the possibility to ask questions:

  • Preferred connection (web link): For best audio quality, please join the call from your phone via the HD Audio web link here: HD Audio link
  • Backup connection (phone number): If you need to call in via a telephone line use these numbers:
    • +46 (0)8 5051 0031
    • +44 (0) 207 107 06 13
    • +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

After the telephone conference, there will be possibilities for individual meetings with management. To apply for a meeting please contact annika.winlund@skanska.se no later than July 16.

Welcome!

Antonia Junelind, SVP, Investor Relations

Karolina Cederhage, SVP, Communications

For further information please contact:

Antonia Junelind, Senior Vice President Investor Relations, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 448 62 61

Karolina Cederhage, Senior Vice President Communications, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 448 08 80

Jacob Birkeland, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 19 57

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/invitation-to-the-presentation-of-skanska-s-interim-report-second-quarter-2025-on-july-18,c4205782

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4205782/3577139.pdf

Press invitation Q2 2025

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-the-presentation-of-skanskas-interim-report-second-quarter-2025-on-july-18-302503221.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
