11.07.2025 12:36 Uhr
The China Pavilion of the Expo 2025 Osaka: China National Pavilion Day at Expo 2025 Osaka, Japan Kicks Off

OSAKA, Japan, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 11, 2025, the China National Pavilion Day was held at the Osaka World Expo. Ren Hongbin, President of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), together with over 400 representatives from political and business circles, friendly organizations, media, and other national pavilions were present at the event.

Performance for National Day of China Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan

During the event, the China Pavilion hosted a cultural performance themed "Splendid China • Co-Painting the Future". Performers from Shaanxi Province showcased the rich Chinese culture in form of ethnic songs and dances, traditional instruments, opera, martial arts, acrobatics, and hip-hop, highlighting the vitality of China's development and modernization. The attendees also visited the China Pavilion.

The Osaka World Expo runs from April 13 to October 13, 2025, with the theme of "Designing Future Society for Our Lives". The China Pavilion is built by CCPIT on behalf of the Chinese government on the theme of "Building a Community of Life For Man And Nature - Future Society of Green Development". It provides a panoramic view of China's traditional wisdom of the harmony between human and nature as well as the philosophy of green development today.

Since its opening on April 13, the China Pavilion has welcomed more than 750,000 visitors from around the world. Over 200 dignitaries and notable figures from 75 countries and regions have visited the pavilion. In addition, the China Pavilion has hosted more than 20 events with various themes, including the week and day events for Chinese enterprises, cities and provinces.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2729404/Performance_National_Day_China_Pavilion_Expo_2025_Osaka_Kansai_Japan.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/china-national-pavilion-day-at-expo-2025-osaka-japan-kicks-off-302503231.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
