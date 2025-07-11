Personal Care Ingredients Market worth $17.00 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Personal Care Ingredients Market by Ingredient Type (Emollients, Surfactants, Rheology Modifiers, Emulsifiers, Conditioning Polymers), Application (Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Makeup), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", personal care ingredients market size was USD 13.17 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 17.00 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.40%, between 2025 and 2030.

The demand for personal care ingredients is experiencing significant growth due to their essential role in enhancing product functionality, sensory appeal, and the safety of skin and hair across a wide range of cosmetic and hygiene applications. Key segments such as skincare, hair care, makeup, and oral care are increasingly utilizing advanced ingredients to align with evolving consumer expectations regarding efficacy, aesthetics, and sustainability. This market expansion is further fueled by a high health and wellness awareness, prompting the integration of multifunctional ingredients that offer both performance and protection. Investment in dermatologically tested, natural, and bio-based products by global personal care brands is on the rise. Consumers actively seek formulations featuring natural actives, anti-aging components, UV filters, and moisturizing agents. This trend compels producers to explore innovative solutions prioritizing safety and regulatory compliance.

Moreover, the growing trend of male grooming, coupled with urban lifestyles and the rise of e-commerce, is contributing to increased product adoption across diverse geographies and demographics. Innovations in biotechnology, green chemistry, and cold processing technologies are facilitating the development of high-performance ingredients that align with clean beauty standards. The market's growth trajectory is also supported by stringent global regulations in the cosmetics industry, increasing consumer scrutiny of product labels, and escalating R&D investments in functional, safe, and sustainable ingredient technologies.

Emollients segment accounted for largest share of personal care ingredients market in terms of value in 2024

The emollients segment is projected to dominate the global personal care ingredients market in terms of value in 2024. This growth is driven by emollients' essential role in enhancing texture, hydration, and skin barrier function across a diverse array of personal care products. Their application spans skin care, hair care, and sun protection formulations, owing to their attributes of softness, smoothness, and enhanced sensory appeal. Additionally, there is an increasing demand for natural and multifunctional emollients that align with clean-label trends and comply with safety regulations. The rising awareness of skin health, combined with the growing demand for moisturizing products, further propels this segment's expansion.

Hair care to be fastest-growing segment of personal care ingredients market during forecast period

The hair care segment is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing category within the global personal care ingredients market, measured by value, throughout the forecast period. This growth is largely fueled by the increasing consumer demand for specialty ingredients such as conditioning agents, silicones, proteins, and natural oils, driven by a heightened focus on hair strengthening, damage restoration, and scalp health. Market expansion is further enhanced by the rising popularity of premium products, including shampoos, serums, and hair masks, which address specific concerns such as hair fall, frizz control, and color protection. Additionally, the growth of the male grooming sector, coupled with the demand for sulfate-free and botanical formulations, along with innovations surrounding multifunctional ingredients, is propelling product development and market penetration in both developed and emerging economies.

North America was third-largest regional market for personal care ingredients in 2024

In 2024, North America ranked as the third-largest region worldwide in the personal care ingredients market by value, driven by a mature yet innovation-centric personal care sector. The region's growth is fueled by high consumer demand for premium, multifunctional, and dermatologically tested products, particularly in the skincare and haircare segments. Leading global companies are increasingly investing in clean-label ingredients, eco-friendly formulations, and biotechnology-derived actives to meet evolving regulatory standards and shifting consumer preferences. Moreover, the substantial presence of international cosmetics brands, heightened awareness of ingredient transparency, and an expanded range of offerings in men's grooming and anti-aging categories further reinforce North America's competitive position in the global market.

Key players profiled in the report include BASF SE (Germany), Dow Inc. (US), Syensqo SA/NV (Belgium), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Ashland Inc. (US), ADEKA Corporation (Japan), The Lubrizol Corporation (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Nouryon (Netherlands), and Croda International Plc (US).

