I-ON Digital Corp: Positioned at the Apex of Tier-1 Asset Evolution

How Basel III and Gold's Reclassification as a Tier-1 Asset Validates the ION.au Treasury Model

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / July 11, 2025 / By Carlos X. Montoya, Chairman & CEO, I-ON Digital Corp

In May 2025, Forbes reaffirmed a global financial shift already underway: gold has officially ascended under Basel III as a Tier-1 reserve asset, on par with sovereign debt and fiat currency reserves. This critical evolution marks the culmination of decades of central bank and institutional positioning, and now presents a transformational opportunity for digital finance innovators like I-ON Digital Corp. (OTCQB:IONI).

The ION.au digital asset-backed security (ABS) token - overcollateralized by physical, in-situ gold reserves and structured in full compliance with GAAP, IFRS, and SEC Reg AB standards - is now uniquely suited to operate as a digital rail for Tier-1 gold assets across borders, jurisdictions, and institutions.

Why Basel III Changes Everything

Basel III - the international regulatory framework for banks - elevated allocated physical gold to Tier-1 status in a push to restore balance sheet integrity after decades of synthetic leverage. Unlike "paper gold," which previously carried haircut risks, physical gold held in the institution's name now enjoys 0% risk-weighting - in other words, full credit as core capital.

This is not a theoretical policy nuance. It is a structural re-prioritization that affects trillions of dollars in global capital flows.

As Forbes noted, gold has now gone "full reserve asset." Banks, insurers, sovereign wealth funds, and central banks are rebalancing in real time - moving from devaluing fiat and speculative risk toward digitally-native, gold-backed capital that can operate in a regulatory-compliant financial stack.

ION.au: A Basel-Ready, Digitized Gold Instrument

I-ON Digital Corp anticipated this shift years ago, developing the ION.au token as a fully digital representation of Tier-1 asset backing:

Backed 5:1 (5 ozs gold to 1 ION.au) by audited, NI 43-101 verified in-situ gold reserves

Valued at LBMA PM Spot + 2% Premium, reinforcing institutional price integrity

Compliant with ASC 820, IFRS 9, Rule 144A, ESMA, and Reg AB II

Treatable as a financial instrument under both GAAP and IFRS

Treasury-based structure allows for active rehypothecation and yield generation

What distinguishes ION.au is that it is not just a store of value - it is a capital formation instrument that bridges gold's traditional scarcity with modern liquidity.

Transforming Treasury into a Yield-Bearing Engine

With Basel III demanding Tier-1 assets, financial institutions and digital funds are seeking mechanisms to tokenize and mobilize their gold reserves without sacrificing capital integrity.

ION.au offers this in a structured, tokenized framework that:

Enables yield-generating staking and rehypothecation, with transparent disclosures

Supports smart contract-based collateralization for lending, payments, or settlement

Powers derivative products like the Goldfish Token, a consumer-facing, fractionalized stable unit backed by ION.au

This treasury model is the backbone of I-ON's forward strategy: using real, overcollateralized gold reserves to create trusted, programmable, Tier-1 capital that can be deployed across traditional and decentralized finance rails.

An Institutional Bridge from Analog to Digital

Tier-1 assets no longer have to live in dusty vaults. Through ION.au, they can:

Be integrated into bank treasury strategies

Serve as on-chain settlement reserves

Underpin cross-border trade finance and central bank digital asset initiatives

We believe ION.au's duality - physical backing + digital compliance - solves the trust gap that many institutions face when evaluating tokenized assets.

Conclusion: From Gold-Backed to Gold-Built

I-ON Digital Corp was founded on the thesis that the next financial paradigm would require gold-backed digital rails. With Basel III codifying gold's Tier-1 status, that thesis is now market reality.

The ION.au token, and the treasury framework that supports it, offers institutions a pathway to digitize and deploy gold as a regulatory-aligned, revenue-generating asset.

We stand ready to be the partner of choice for banks, sovereign entities, and institutional investors seeking Tier-1 capital solutions for the tokenized era.

Referenced article: Forbes - Gold Goes Full Reserve Asset

Learn more at: iondigitalcorp.com

Contact: investors@iondigitalcorp.com

SOURCE: I-ON Digital Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/i-on-digital-corp-positioned-at-the-apex-of-tier-1-asset-evolution-1047771