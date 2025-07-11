Experts advise people with serious interest in home solar to act quickly and consider their choices carefully to avoid any headaches. From pv magazine USA In many US states, rooftop solar installations can provide financial benefits. The solar energy goes toward reducing the home's grid energy usage, and any excess electricity generated can be sent back to the utility for at least some credit. In this way, a solar installation that is the property of the homeowner acts as a hedge against rising utility costs. These financial benefits have been enabled partially by the Residential Clean Energy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...