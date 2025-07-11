DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Results of General Meeting and Chairman's Statement

Coinsilium Group Limited ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Results of General Meeting and Chairman's Statement Gibraltar, 11 July 2025 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), the Aquis-quoted digital asset investment company, is pleased to announce that the resolution put to shareholders at the General Meeting held earlier today was duly passed. The resolution grants the Board authority to issue new ordinary shares, free of pre-emption rights, for both cash and non-cash consideration up to an aggregate of 600 million shares in each category. This enhanced authority marks a significant step forward in enabling the Company to act with greater flexibility and scale as it continues to execute its strategic objectives. Chairman's Statement The approval of this resolution marks a pivotal development in Coinsilium's evolution as a Bitcoin-aligned public company, equipping the Company with the tools needed to pursue larger-scale initiatives and capitalise on a rapidly maturing digital asset market. Since mid-May 2025, the Company has raised a total of GBP11.62 million gross via four funding rounds, including institutional placings, oversubscribed retail offers and an accelerated bookbuild. These successful fundraises have provided the foundation for the structured expansion of Forza!, the Company's wholly owned Gibraltar-based Bitcoin treasury subsidiary. As of the date of this announcement, Forza! holds 88.67 Bitcoin, having been initially seeded with 5 Bitcoin in May by Coinsilium and subsequently acquiring an additional 83.7 Bitcoin through disciplined, transparent market purchases. With this new authority now in place, the Company is well-positioned to accelerate its Bitcoin acquisition programme and expand its treasury holdings in accordance with its published Bitcoin Treasury Policy and Strategic Plan. This resolution also provides the flexibility required to respond to larger institutional interest, and pursue opportunities that support our objective of building a scalable and resilient Bitcoin treasury under the Forza! structure. It reinforces the Company's position as a credible entry point for investors seeking exposure to Bitcoin through a listed, governance-led platform. We believe the flexibility to issue equity for non-cash consideration also introduces strategic optionality-whether in the context of entering partnerships, or consolidating treasury-related capabilities. These opportunities, if judiciously pursued, could enhance the Company's long-term reserve position and accelerate its trajectory as a Bitcoin-aligned public company. In recent weeks, Coinsilium shares have seen a marked increase in market activity, with daily trading volumes reaching multi-million-pound levels-an encouraging sign of investor engagement and confidence in the Company's differentiated strategic model. Coinsilium remains focused on delivering value to shareholders through the responsible execution of its Bitcoin treasury strategy, supported by a clear governance framework and over a decade of experience in the digital asset sector. With the resolution passed and the necessary flexibility now in hand, the Company is ready to enter its next phase of growth-better capitalised, more institutionally aligned, and strategically equipped to scale. We thank our shareholders for their continued support and look forward to updating the market as we continue to execute on our long-term vision. Malcolm Pallé Executive Chairman Coinsilium Group Limited

Notes to Editors

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium Group Limited (AQUIS: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF) is a company quoted on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market in London and cross-traded on OTC Markets in New York, with a long-established presence in the digital asset sector.

Since 2015, Coinsilium has played a pioneering role in supporting blockchain innovation, working with early-stage ventures and contributing to the evolution of decentralised technologies and digital finance.

Coinsilium maintains a portfolio of strategic investments across the digital asset space, including equity interests in companies both within the blockchain sector and in related areas such as financial technology and digital infrastructure. A full overview of its portfolio can be found on the portfolio section of the Company's website.

In 2025, Coinsilium launched Forza (Gibraltar) Limited ("Forza!"), its 100%-owned subsidiary registered in Gibraltar. Forza is responsible for owning and managing Coinsilium's strategic Bitcoin treasury and strategy, which is designed to enhance the Company's long-term financial resilience and provide a sound treasury foundation to support its future growth. Storage of all Bitcoin holdings is handled by third-party, regulated, institutional-grade custodians.

Please refer to the Bitcoin Treasury Policy and Strategic Plan.

With over a decade of Digital Asset sector experience and a clear forward-focused strategy, Coinsilium is committed to building long-term value for shareholders through disciplined participation in the evolving digital asset economy.

For further information, please visit: www.coinsilium.com

Important Notice

Coinsilium Group Limited ("Coinsilium" or "the Company") holds part of its reserves in Bitcoin through its wholly owned Gibraltar-based subsidiary, Forza (Gibraltar) Limited ("Forza"), which is responsible for managing the Company's Bitcoin treasury.

The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") regards digital assets such as Bitcoin as high-risk and speculative, with potential for extreme price volatility. An investment in Coinsilium Group Limited is not an investment in Bitcoin, either directly or by proxy. Coinsilium holds a range of assets, including equity interests in companies operating within and beyond the blockchain sector, and maintains a diversified portfolio of strategic investments across the digital asset space. This structure provides broader exposure beyond Bitcoin. The Company's exposure to Bitcoin forms part of its broader capital allocation strategy.

Coinsilium is not authorised or regulated by the FCA. While the Board of Directors considers Bitcoin to be an appropriate long-term reserve asset, prospective and existing investors should be aware of the associated risks. There is no certainty that the Company will be able to realise its Bitcoin holdings at expected valuations, and the financial performance of the Company may be affected by movements in the price of Bitcoin. As a result of the Company's exposure to Bitcoin, the market value of Coinsilium shares may also experience significant fluctuations, and the value of investments can go down as well as up.

The decision to allocate capital into Bitcoin, facilitated through the Company's dedicated treasury management structure, Forza, reflects a strategic view of Bitcoin as a long-term reserve asset. This approach is underpinned by over a decade of experience operating in the digital asset sector. The Company is aware of the particular risks Bitcoin presents to its financial position, which include but are not limited to:

(i) Volatility: Bitcoin is subject to significant price fluctuations, and its value can decline sharply over short periods, just as it can appreciate. Investors should be aware of the potential for substantial losses.

(ii) Lack of Regulation: The Bitcoin market operates with minimal regulatory supervision in many jurisdictions. This increases the risk of financial loss arising from events such as cyber breaches, illicit activity, or the failure of counterparties.

(iii) Liquidity Risk: The Company's ability to liquidate its Bitcoin holdings is not guaranteed and may be subject to constraints. Factors that could affect this include market conditions at the time of sale, availability of counterparties, and unforeseen disruptions such as liquidity shortfalls, system outages, or cybersecurity incidents.

(iv) Reputational and Security Concerns: The cryptoasset sector continues to face reputational challenges, including associations with fraud, money laundering, and cyber-related threats. These concerns are not unfounded, particularly in certain areas of the market. However, based on over a decade of operational experience in the virtual assets industry, the Company has developed a deep understanding of the real-world risks and has established practices to navigate them responsibly-particularly in relation to Bitcoin.

Prospective investors are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and carefully consider these risks before making any investment decision.

