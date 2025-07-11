Del Webb - Lost Pines: Del Webb Breaks Ground On Lost Pines, The Company's First New Austin-Area 55+ Community In 30+ Years

Anticipated to open in early 2026, Del Webb Lost Pines will feature over 500 total residences and resort-style amenities in the historical town of Bastrop, Texas, a 30-minute drive from Austin

BASTROP, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 11, 2025 / Del Webb, the nation's leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, broke ground yesterday on Del Webb Lost Pines, the builder's first 55+ community to open in the Austin area in over 30 years. Located in the historic town of Bastrop, Texas and within The Colony, the area's premier master-planned community, Del Webb Lost Pines will feature modern, resort-style amenities and activities tailored to its residents' diverse interests. It has been designed in response to the evolving tastes and desires of today's 55+ homebuyers, who are seeking an active and engaged lifestyle that places priority on wellness, health, and friendship. With Texas topping the list of a recent study as the number one state for retirees, the timing is ideal for the development of this new, contemporary community.

The groundbreaking marks the start of the first of two phases of construction for Del Webb Lost Pines, which will include over 260 residences. Upon full buildout, 500+ residences will be available across more than 323 acres. Home sales and a Grand Opening are expected in Q1 2026. Del Webb Lost Pines is just a short drive from Austin and is surrounded by the natural beauty of Texas Hill Country and adjacent to the Colorado River. The community takes its name from the Lost Pines Forest, a stand of pine trees near Bastrop.

"Given the growth of Austin and the rapidly expanding 55+ demographic, we're excited to break ground on this new community and showcase the Del Webb lifestyle to the great town of Bastrop," said Pablo Rivas, Division President of PulteGroup Central Texas. "It's been decades since a new Del Webb community has opened in the Austin area, and Del Webb Lost Pines will fill the demand with its beautiful, consumer-inspired home designs and upscale amenities."

Del Webb Lost Pines will feature three home series designed to enhance active adult living, perfect for hosting family and entertaining. Whether downsizing or upsizing, prospective homebuyers can choose from several one-story homes with open designs, spacious kitchens, and energy-efficient construction.

Del Webb Lost Pines redefines 55+ living with its modern assortment of planned amenities. At the heart of the community, a state-of-the-art amenity center will serve as the social hub. Expected to be completed Q3 of 2026, the amenity center will offer residents and their guests year-round activities inside the expansive clubhouse, including a fitness center, aerobics classes, multi-purpose hobby rooms, golf simulator, and more. Outside will feature a resort-style pool, bocce and pickleball courts, and miles of walking trails. A full-time Lifestyle Director will plan and oversee all amenities and events, with plenty of opportunities to connect with friends and neighbors.

The groundbreaking ceremony held on July 10th brought together Del Webb Lost Pines's visionaries alongside Bastrop City and County officials who commended the project as a welcome addition to The Colony neighborhood and the larger Bastrop community. Notable attendees included: Pablo Rivas, Division President of PulteGroup Central Texas; Bryan Beil, Vice President of Land Acquisitions at PulteGroup Central Texas; and Ashley Ellis, Vice President of Sales at PulteGroup Central Texas.

Interested homebuyers are encouraged to visit the Del Webb Lost Pines community website at www.delwebb.com/lostpines to join the VIP interest list and learn about upcoming milestones, including community development updates, special events, promotions, and more. Special VIP and events and tours of model homes are expected to start by late 2025.

