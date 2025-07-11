Netevia Accelerates Business Momentum to Drive Growth Leadership Team Expansion

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 11, 2025 / Netevia is pleased to announce that Shawn Brown, Chief Credit Officer, will be taking on a new role as Chief Strategy Officer and Leading Netevia's Project Zenith. This initiative focuses on emerging markets within the payments space such as Agentic Finance, Stable Coins, and develops key partnerships in the Experiential Sport Industry and B2B payments. This venture aims to drive significant growth for Netevia and anchor Netevia in those new market segments.

We are also excited to announce the appointments of Norma Ramgopal as Senior Vice Presidentof Underwriting and Ryan Wheeler as Senior Vice President of Risk directly reporting to Netevia's COO Benoit Boisset. Both have been instrumental members of our team and will continue to play key roles in driving our success and ensuring stable, sustained growth in their new positions.

Norma Ramgopal, who was previously Vice President of Underwriting, brings extensive experience to her new role which will include a full refactoring of Netevia core underwriting system with a focus on a seamless merchant onboarding for ISV & ISO channel partners. Ryan Wheeler, who has been with the company as Vice President of Risk, will now step into the Senior Vice President role, bringing her valuable expertise to the forefront spearheading new products that will be rolled out to Netevia ISOs and merchant base.

"We're excited to see our team continue to grow as we enter new markets and expand our reach and are confident that these structural changes will energize and accelerate our company's success in the different verticals we are present in" said Vlad Sadovskiy, CEO of Netevia. "We look forward to the meaningful contributions they'll bring to these vital roles."

About Netevia

Netevia is a pioneering fintech company that offers a comprehensive suite of payment solutions including banking services designed to meet the needs of businesses across various industries. By integrating advanced technology and customer-centric approaches, Netevia provides seamless, secure, and efficient payment processing services. With a focus on innovation and growth, Netevia is committed to empowering businesses to thrive in the digital economy.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Media@netevia.com

Media Contact

Organization: Netevia

Contact Person Name: Andrew Cruz

Website: https://netevia.com

Email: media@netevia.com

City: North Miami Beach

State: Florida

Country: United States

SOURCE: Netevia

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/netevia-accelerates-business-momentum-to-drive-growth-leadership-1047884