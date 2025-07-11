Ukraine's 200 MW/400 MWh battery project dwarfs most Eastern European installations, and is expected to come online in October 2025, ahead of the winter. From ESS News DTEK and Fluence have begun commissioning Ukraine's largest battery energy storage system, a 200 MW/400 MWh installation spread across six sites that represents one of the biggest storage deployments in Eastern Europe. The project, valued at €140 million, consists of 698 Fluence Gridstack cubes distributed across locations with individual capacities ranging from 20 MW to 50 MW. The system is designed to provide 400 MWh of storage ...

