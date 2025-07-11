In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that the first half of 2025 has delivered favourable solar conditions across several key solar generation regions around the globe, with many population centres experiencing above-average irradiance. The first half of 2025 has delivered favourable solar conditions across several key solar generation regions around the globe, with many population centres experiencing above-average irradiance. Notable exceptions include India, Southeast Asia, and high northern latitudes, where cloudier conditions prevailed. These patterns have ...

