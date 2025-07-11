Hemsö Fastighets AB: Half-year report January - June 2025

Rental income amounted to SEK 2,554 million (2,561).

Profit from property management increased 3 per cent to SEK 1,273 million (1,240).

Operating cash flow increased 3 per cent to SEK 1,291 million (1,251).

Changes in the value of properties amounted to SEK -487 million (-334).

Changes in the value of financial instruments amounted to SEK -64 million (-96).

Profit after tax for the period amounted to SEK 607 million (670).

The market value of the properties amounted to SEK 85,875 million (84,126).

During the period, SEK 1,650 million (1,625) was invested in the existing property portfolio.

During the period, 4 properties (2) were acquired for SEK 60 million (221) and 5 properties (3) were divested for SEK 216 million (359).

"The first half-year has been marked by a turbulent global environment, with war, geopolitical conflicts, and customs chaos. The human suffering and the concern this entails are deeply regrettable. However, Hemsö's operations have not been significantly affected, neither in terms of tenant demand, access to capital, nor our financial performance. My assessment is that the market is on its way to a normal state", says Nils Styf, CEO of Hemsö.

For more information, please contact:

Nils Styf, CEO +46 8-501 170 00

Rutger Källén, CFO and Deputy CEO +46 8-501 170 35

This information is information that Hemsö Fastighets AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11:00 CET on 11 July 2025.

Hemsö is Sweden's leading owner of properties for public use. The business is based on sustainably owning, managing and developing properties for nursing home, education, health care and the judicial system. Hemsö has properties in Sweden, Germany and Finland. The hallmarks of Hemsö's business are long-term leases and stable tenants. The Third Swedish National Pension Fund (AP3) is the majority owner. The total value of Hemsö's property portfolio is SEK 85.9 billion. Hemsö has had a credit rating of A- from Standard & Poor's since March 2015, AA- from Fitch Ratings since March 2024 and A3 from Moody's since February 2025. More information can be found at: www.hemso.se.