CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

HILLSDALE, Mich., July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: CNBB), the parent company of County National Bank, today announced earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025. Earnings during the second quarter of 2025 totaled $3.0 million, an increase of $82,000 or 2.8% compared to the $2.9 million earned during the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in net income was the result of an increase in net interest income as well as noninterest income, specifically driven by an increase of $220,000 in Wealth Management income somewhat offset by increases in noninterest expense associated with compensation and benefits as well as occupancy and equipment expenses. Basic earnings per share for CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") increased to $1.48 during the three months ended June 30, 2025, up $0.13 from $1.35 for the second quarter of 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company reported net income of $5.7 million, which was consistent with the $5.7 million earned during the six months ended June 30, 2024, predominately resultant from an increase in Wealth Management income and net interest income offset by increases in employee, data communications, and fixed asset costs. Basic earnings per share increased to $2.78 during the six months ended June 30, 2025, up $0.17 from $2.61 for the first six months of 2024.

The annualized return on average assets ("ROA") decreased to 0.95% for the three months ended June 30, 2025, down a single basis point from 0.96% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The annualized return on average equity ("ROE") decreased to 11.71% for the current quarter, down from 11.98% for the second quarter of 2024. ROA declined to 0.89% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, down three basis points from the 0.92% during the first six months of 2024. ROE was 11.27% during the first half of 2025, down from 11.73% during the six-month period ended June 30, 2024. Book value per share increased to $51.15 at June 30, 2025, up $5.01 from $46.14 at June 30, 2024.

Joseph R. Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer of CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. and County National Bank, commented, "Our ongoing financial strength fortifies us as we navigate the current turbulent economic and political times. This financial strength allows CNB to continue to gather deposits and lend them out in all of the communities we serve. Furthermore, we have built a solid capital position, which allows for the recent increases in dividends to our shareholders, thus continuing a tradition of providing those shareholders a quality return on their investments. We inherently believe that our community banking philosophy and passionate focus on meeting clients' needs are instrumental to our continued success thus our bankers will continue to consult with all current and potential clients on their businesses and remain steadfast with our focus of growing our communities."

Financial Highlights

Total assets increased $32.3 million from June 30, 2024, or 2.6%, to $1.28 billion, and decreased by $4.7 million, or 0.4% from December 31, 2024.

Net loans increased $47.8 million, or 4.7%, to $1.06 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $1.01 billion at June 30, 2024, and increased $23.9 million, or 2.3%, from December 31, 2024.

Total deposits increased $56.3 million, or 5.4%, to $1.10 billion at June 30, 2025, from $1.05 billion at June 30, 2024, and increased $4.9 million, or 0.4%, from December 31, 2024.

Book value per share increased $5.01, or 10.9%, to $51.15 at June 30, 2025, up from $46.14 at June 30, 2024 and up $2.50 from $48.65 at December 31, 2024.

Total equity increased $4.4 million to $104.8 million from June 30, 2024.

Net income increased $82,000, or 2.8%, to $3.0 million in the second quarter of 2025, and basic EPS increased $0.13, or 9.3%, to $1.48 from $1.35 in the second quarter of 2024.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 increased $782,000 to $11.7 million from the second quarter of 2024.

Pre-tax, pre-provision income increased to $3.9 million in the second quarter of 2025 from $3.8 in the second quarter of 2024 or 3.0%.

About CNB Community Bancorp Inc.

CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:CNBB) is a one-bank holding company formed in 2005. Its subsidiary bank, County National Bank, is a nationally chartered full-service bank, which has served its local communities since its founding in 1934. CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Hillsdale, Michigan and through its subsidiary bank offers banking products along with investment management and trust services to communities located throughout southern Michigan.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release and other releases and reports issued by the Company may contain "forward-looking statements." The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company is including this statement for purposes of taking advantage of the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

