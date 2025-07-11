Globavend Holdings Limited: Litchfield Hills Initiates Coverage on Globavend with a Buy Rating, and a $0.40 Price Target

Perth, Australia, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globavend Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: GVH) ("Globavend" or the "Company"), an emerging e-commerce logistics provider, is pleased to announce today that equity research firm Litchfield Hills Research LLC ("Litchfield Hills") released its first analyst coverage report on Globavend with a "Buy" rating under its three-tiered (buy-hold-sell) rating system and a $0.40 price target.

As of the end of its last trading day, July 10, 2025, Globavend's shares closed at $0.0808 per share.

"We are pleased at the target price Litchfield Hills concluded on Globavend," commented Frank Yau, Chief Executive Officer of Globavend. According to Litchfield Hills, Globavend currently holds between 1% and 5% of the market share in our service territories, suggesting substantial growth opportunities in what Litchfield Hills believe is a fragmented market.

"We concur with Litchfield Hills that our shares currently trade below the target price of $0.40, as suggested by the research firm," Frank Yau added. "Globavend has strived to maximize the return to its investors through different strategies, including pursuing acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic partnerships. This report further validates the true value of our shares, and we are working to release such value in the near future."

The Litchfield Hills Research Department certifies that its report is compliant with FINRA research rules 2241 and 3110 and the report has been reviewed by a Supervisory Analyst. Litchfield Hills' price target, financial models, peer comparisons, and investment thesis are developed without input from management of the Company, and they performed their own due diligence.

The research report is MiFID II compliant and is classified as a minor non-monetary benefit under MiFID II. It is accessible on Bloomberg, FactSet, NASDAQ, NYSE Connect, S&P Cap IQ, Thomson Reuters (Refinitiv) and 12 other platforms around the globe. The research report has been posted to Litchfield Hills' website at https://hillsresearch.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/GVH-Initiation-Final.pdf.

About Globavend Holdings Limited

Globavend Holdings Limited, an emerging e-commerce logistics provider, offers end-to-end logistics solutions in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. The Company primarily serves enterprise customers, including e-commerce merchants and operators of e-commerce platforms, facilitating business-to-consumer (B2C) transactions. As an e-commerce logistics provider, Globavend delivers integrated cross-border logistics services from Hong Kong to Australia and New Zealand. It provides customers with a comprehensive solution, encompassing pre-carriage parcel drop-off, parcel consolidation, air-freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and final delivery.

