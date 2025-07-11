Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc.: Creative Medical Technology Holdings Receives Notice of Allowance for ImmCelz for Treatment of Heart Failure and/or Post Infarct Pathological Remodeling

PHOENIX, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) ("Creative Medical" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in regenerative medicine, today announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a U.S. patent application titled, "Treatment Of Heart Failure And/Or Post Infarct Pathological Remodeling By Ex Vivo Reprogrammed Immune Cells."

Once granted, the patent will be in effect until at least 2040.

The patent has broad claims to treat patients who are at risk of developing or who already have heart failure with the Company's proprietary ImmCelz product. Some patients who experience a heart attack develop post-infarct pathological remodeling, which can lead to reduced heart function and potentially result in heart failure. The total treatable heart failure population in the United States is greater than five million patients. There are also over six million patients who have chronic chest pain (refractory angina) despite maximal medical and surgical therapy who may also benefit from the ImmCelz product. The ImmCelz product is delivered to the patient via an ultra-minimally invasive outpatient procedure.

"This Notice of Allowance further strengthens our already robust intellectual property portfolio and reflects the potential of our cell-based technology to develop therapies that support the reprogramming, regrowth, and repair of the body across multiple indications," said Timothy Warbington, CEO of Creative Medical. "This latest allowance adds further value to our franchise and will help to support the continuing growth and evolution of our regenerative medicine platform."

About ImmCelzTM

Creative Medical's ImmCelz platform utilizes a patient's own extracted immune cells that are then "reprogrammed/supercharged" by culturing them outside the patient's body with optimized cell-free factors. The immune cells are then re-injected into the patient from whom they were extracted. The Company believes that this process endows the immune cells with regenerative properties (or "supercharges" them) on top of their original innate functions providing them with the ability to treat multiple indications.

About Creative Medical Technology Holdings

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering regenerative medicine solutions for multiple indications, including pain management, neurology, and urology. The company leverages cutting-edge cell therapy technologies to develop transformative treatments aimed at improving patient outcomes.

For more information, visit www.creativemedicaltechnology.com .

