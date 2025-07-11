Latin Metals Inc.: Latin Metals Reports AGM Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latin Metals Inc. ("Latin Metals" or the "Company") - (TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) reports the results of its annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held on July 10, 2025, in Vancouver, British Columbia. All the motions presented to the shareholders were approved.
Votes representing 51,499,109 shares were cast, representing 42.24% of the issued and outstanding shares at the record date. A summary of the voting results is outlined below:
|Motion
|Votes for the
Motion
|Percentage of
Votes in Favour
|Number of Directors
|51,484,784
|99.97%
|David Cass
|51,484,897
|99.97%
|Keith Henderson
|51,484,897
|99.97%
|Robert Kopple
|51,484,897
|99.97%
|Appointment of Auditor
|51,485,584
|99.97%
|Ratification and Approval of Stock Option Plan
|51,484,784
|99.97%
About Latin Metals
Latin Metals Inc. is a copper, gold and silver exploration company operating in Peru and Argentina under a prospect generator model, minimizing risk and dilution while maximizing discovery potential. With 18 projects, the company secures option agreements with major mining companies to fund exploration. Current option holders include AngloGold Ashanti (Organullo Gold Project) and Moxico Resources (Esperanza & Huachi Copper-Gold Projects). This approach provides early-stage exposure to high-value mineral assets. Latin Metals is actively seeking new strategic partners to advance its portfolio.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors of
LATIN METALS INC.
"Keith Henderson"
President & CEO
For further details on the Company readers are referred to the Company's web site (www.latin-metals.com) and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+.
For further information, please contact:
Keith Henderson
Suite 890 - 999 West Hastings Street,
Vancouver, BC, V6C 2W2
E-mail: info@latin-metals.com
Elyssia Patterson, VP Investor Relations
Email: elyssia@latin-metals.com
Phone: 1-778-683-4324
