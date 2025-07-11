Twin Vee PowerCats Co.: Online Boat Sales: Twin Vee Offers All Boat Dealers First-Mover Advantage

Twin Vee Unleashes Exclusive Dealer Access to Boatsforsale.com Founders Program

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 11, 2025 / Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (Nasdaq:VEEE),("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, today announced a new strategic initiative designed to encourage marine dealers and OEM boat builders to participate in the exclusive Founder's Program offered by the new BoatsForSale.com online marketplace. This initiative represents a rare, time-sensitive opportunity to establish a competitive digital presence before the platform reaches its full capacity and founder access is permanently closed.

Digital Transformation: A Defining Shift in Marine Retail

"The marine retail landscape is undergoing a profound digital transformation, and BoatsForSale.com stands at the forefront of this evolution," explained Joseph Visconti, CEO and President of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. "It has rapidly become a top-ranking SEO marketplace, attracting millions of qualified boat buyers each month. We've seen this digital traffic translate directly into tangible results for early adopters, who are consistently reporting conversion rates and inventory turnover metrics well above traditional industry averages."

According to the Company, the window to join the platform under the Founder's Program pricing of $3,000 for 90 days is closing swiftly. "This is a high-ROI opportunity for our dealers and OEM partners to leapfrog competitors in the digital space," remarked Visconti. "If you're serious about boat sales, the time to act is now."

Founder's Program Details:

90 days of unlimited listings : Upload as many boats as you want

Complete control : Real-time pricing, updates, photo uploads, and edits

50 guaranteed qualified leads within 90 days : If they do not receive 50 qualified leads, dealers can get a full $3,000 refund or another 90 days free on the platform

Unlimited access to the Wizz Banger Valuation Tool : Real-time pricing and market analytics

Top SEO exposure : Appear first in high-value marine search results

Founder's pricing locked in : Beat future marketplace rates permanently

Priority support and input on platform development

Performance-Backed by Guarantee

"We anticipate that those who join our Founder's Program will see higher closing rates than traditional channels, faster inventory turnover, and shorter time to sale," Visconti added. "The Founder's Program offers unlimited scalability without per-listing fees or restrictions. This is risk-free, performance-backed growth."

Twin Vee emphasized that if participating dealers in the Founder's Program do not receive 50 qualified leads within 90 days, they can choose either a full $3,000 refund or another 90 days of access at no charge. Once enrollment in the Founder's Program ends, new dealers will be subject to standard pricing with no lead guarantee. "At $33/day, this offer pays for itself with one sale. But the opportunity disappears once the founder tier is full. That moment is quickly approaching," stated Visconti.

According to Visconti, dealers can inquire about the Founder's Program by visiting https://www.boatsforsale.com/contact, providing their contact information, and indicating their interest in the program. Once signed up, dealers will be able to upload inventory within 24 hours and can expect to begin receiving leads within 48 hours. They will also be able to track performance in real time with full analytics and ROI reporting.

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. manufactures a range of boats designed for activities including fishing, cruising, and recreational use. Twin Vee PowerCats are recognized for their stable, fuel-efficient, and smooth-riding catamaran hull designs. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water." The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for 30 years. Learn more at twinvee.com.

Visit Twin Vee PowerCats Co. on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

About BoatsForSale.com

BoatsForSale.com has been launched as a revolutionary online marketplace designed to connect boat buyers and sellers in a seamless, cost-effective manner. With a commitment to lowering dealer marketing costs while increasing lead generation, BoatsForSale.com aims to transform the way boats are bought and sold online. The platform provides dealers with enhanced visibility, powerful sales tools, and an intuitive interface to ensure an optimal experience for both sellers and buyers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding the Company's strategic initiative to encourage marine dealers and OEM boat builders to participate in the Founder's Program offered by the new BoatsForSale.com online marketplace, the opportunity to establish a competitive digital presence before the platform reaches its full capacity and founder access is permanently closed, digital traffic translating directly into tangible results for early adopters, the opportunity for dealers and OEM partners to leapfrog competitors in the digital space and seeing higher closing rates than traditional channels, faster inventory turnover, and shorter time to sale for those who join the Company's Founder's Program. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to encourage marine dealers and OEM boat builders to participate in the Founder's Program, the ability to translate digital traffic on the platform into tangible results, the ability of dealers and OEM partners to compete in the digital space, and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact:

Glenn Sonoda

investor@twinvee.com

SOURCE: Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/online-boat-sales-twin-vee-offers-all-boat-dealers-first-mover-adv-1047713