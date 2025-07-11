Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2025) - Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q0) ("QeM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it was recently featured on BNN Bloomberg's Market Call, a premier Canadian business news program. During the July 9, 2025 segment, Bruce Campbell, President and Portfolio Manager at StoneCastle Investment Management, highlighted QeM as a company with strong market potential and growing investor appeal.

Reflecting on the coverage, Francis Bellido, CEO of Quantum eMotion, stated:

"It was encouraging to hear a respected portfolio manager recognize not only QeM's strong market potential but also the positive momentum we've generated in recent weeks. His assessment-that QeM has significant upside, with execution now being key, and that we may enter a phase of 'blue sky' growth as fundamentals align with valuation-reinforces our confidence in both our strategic direction and the unique value of our quantum cybersecurity platform."

The BNN Bloomberg exposure marks a significant step in broadening investor awareness of QeM's mission and progress. As QeM continues to commercialize its proprietary quantum-safe security solutions, including its flagship Sentry-Q platform, the Company is increasingly recognized as a leader in defending digital assets and communications against both current and post-quantum cyber threats.





About QeM

The Company aims to address the growing demand for affordable hardware and software security for connected devices. QeM has become a pioneering force in classical and quantum cybersecurity solutions thanks to its patented Quantum Random Number Generator, a security solution that exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced protection for high-value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target highly valued Financial Services, Healthcare, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

