The Organizing Committee of 2025 Hunan Red Tourism and Culture Festival: 2025 Hunan Red Tourism and Culture Festival kicks off in Xiangtan City

XIANGTAN, China, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2025 Hunan Red Tourism and Culture Festival & the 4th Xiangtan Tourism Development Conference was held in Shaoshan County, Xiangtan City of Hunan Province from July 10 to 11. Centering on the theme of "Aspiring to Shaoshan · Meeting in Hunan for the Future", the event carefully planned two main activities: the "Motherland is So Beautiful" Poetry Recital and the opening ceremony of the conference.

Xiangtan is an important part of the Changsha-Zhuzhou-Xiangtan Metropolitan Circle. Located at the transportation hub in central China, it has a long history of more than 1,500 years, giving birth to many cultural celebrities in modern times, including Jiang Wan, a famous prime minister of the Shu Han Dynasty, Zeng Guofan, an important minister in the late Qing Dynasty, Qi Baishi, a world cultural celebrity, as well as Wang Kaiyun, Yang Du and Xiao San. It is an important source of Huxiang culture.

In the first half of the year, the number of domestic and foreign tourists received by Xiangtan City and the total tourism revenue increased by 7.3% and 10.8% respectively. The activities in major scenic spots in the city are distinctive and complementary, promoting the integration of culture and tourism through innovative experiences, bringing unforgettable journeys to tourists.

By virtue of national and provincial festivals and events such as the Red Expo, Red Tourism and Culture Festival, and Tourism Development Conference, Xiangtan has launched cultural and tourism benefit activities, including consumption festivals and music festivals, dedicated to brand communication and consumption promotion.

It held activities such as the Hunan-Shanghai Cooperation Exchange Conference and Shaoshan Special Promotion Conference, and the Shaoshan Red Culture and Tourism Investment Promotion Conference in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area. It has also organized cultural and tourism enterprises and institutions to participate in expositions and promotion conferences, deepened regional cooperation, and effectively expanded markets in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai.

Xiangtan has improved the hardware facilities for inbound tourism payment, actively promoted inbound policies, striving to build a world-renowned cultural tourism destination.

Source: The Organizing Committee of 2025 Hunan Red Tourism and Culture Festival

Contact person: Mr. Zou, Tel: 86-10-63074558.