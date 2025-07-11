This week Women in Solar+ Europe gives voice to Jesús Alijarde, founder and CEO of Spain's Ibersyd / Cerfo. He says one of the earliest biases he had to confront was the idea of men as protectors of women. "It may sound noble, but in practice, it reinforces inequality," he states. When I reflect on gender equality in the solar industry, I see a sector that mirrors many others where technical work, design, and financial management intersect. The biggest barriers are clear. Installation and construction roles remain heavily male-dominated, largely because they're tied to educational paths traditionally ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...