Freitag, 11.07.2025
Der nächste Volltreffer direkt neben einer brandneuen Entdeckung! Kupfer im Höhenflug!
PR Newswire
11.07.2025 15:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Trump sets 35% tariff on Canada

NEW YORK, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on July 11th

  • After the S&P 500 finished at a record on Thursday, equities are lower this morning following President Donald Trump's announcement of a 35% levy on Canada beginning on August 1st.
  • President Trump said Fentanyl was the reason for the tariffs. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney replied on X saying, "we are committed to continuing to work with the U.S to save lives and protect communities."
  • During the first full week of July Trade, President Trump extended the July 9th tariff deadline to August 1st. He's added new levies as well, including some on more than a dozen countries like Japan and South Korea.

Opening Bell
FIFA and DAZN celebrate the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final between Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain

Closing Bell
Jim Cramer and the CNBC Investing Club team celebrate the club's 3rd annual meeting

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2729457/NYSE_Market_Update_July_11.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--trump-sets-35-tariff-on-canada-302503292.html

