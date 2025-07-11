RedChip Companies, Inc.: Brag House and FibroBiologics Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 11, 2025 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with Brag House Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBH) and FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV this Saturday, July 12, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

TBH:https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/tbh_access

FBLG: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/fblg_access

In an exclusive interview, Lavell Juan Malloy II, CEO and Co-Founder of Brag House, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss how Brag House is redefining brand engagement for Gen Z through its social gaming and data-driven platform. Malloy highlights the Company's unique ability to connect brands with the highly sought-after Gen Z demographic by fusing college sports rivalries, casual gaming, and community-based interaction into a seamless digital experience. With proven success through partnerships with Coca-Cola, McDonald's, the Denver Broncos, and Learfield, Brag House delivers industry-leading engagement metrics-including CPC and CPM rates significantly below industry averages. Malloy also outlines the Company's strategic alliance with Learfield, powering Brag's national expansion across over 200+ universities, and shares insights into Brag's multi-tiered monetization model and scalable B2B data solutions-positioning the Company at the convergence of three massive markets: gaming, advertising, and analytics.

Pete O'Heeron, CEO of FibroBiologics, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to spotlight the company's pioneering work in fibroblast-based cell therapies. O'Heeron discusses the advantages of fibroblasts over traditional stem cells, highlighting their regenerative and immunomodulatory properties, scalability, and safety profile. He outlines the Company's robust pipeline, led by CYWC628 for diabetic foot ulcers, which is slated to enter a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in Australia later this year. Additional programs, including CybroCell for degenerative disc disease and CYMS101 for multiple sclerosis, target multi-billion-dollar markets and are supported by promising preclinical and early human data. With over 240 issued and pending patents, a recently completed cGMP-compliant cell bank, and a seasoned leadership team, FibroBiologics is advancing a scalable, off-the-shelf platform poised to transform treatment for chronic diseases and deliver significant long-term value to shareholders.

TBH and FBLG are clients of RedChip Companies. Please read our full disclosure at https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures.

About Brag House

Brag House is a leading media technology gaming platform dedicated to transforming casual college gaming into a vibrant, community-driven experience. By seamlessly merging gaming, social interaction, and cutting-edge technology, the Company provides an inclusive and engaging environment for casual gamers while enabling brands to authentically connect with the influential Gen Z demographic. For more information, visit www.braghouse.com.

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and seeking potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 275+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including wound healing, multiple sclerosis, disc degeneration, psoriasis, orthopedics, human longevity, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy and tissue regeneration. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 33 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more. RedChip also offers RedChat, a proprietary AI-powered chatbot that analyzes SEC filings and corporate disclosures for all Nasdaq and NYSE-listed companies, giving investors instant, on-demand insights.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit:

https://www.redchip.com/corporate/investor_relations

"Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today"

