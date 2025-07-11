Solar accounted for 22. 1% of electricity generation in the European Union in June, as 13 member states set new records for the share of solar in their national power mixes. Solar became the EU's largest source of electricity for the first time ever in June, according to a new report from energy think tank Ember. Ember found solar's share of electricity generation last month reached 22. 1%, followed by nuclear (21. 8%) and wind (15. 8%) energy. The 45. 4 TWh of solar generated last month is an increase of 22% on the amount of solar produced in June 2024 and comes as thirteen EU countries set ...

